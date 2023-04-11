RIPLEY – Stage on Main's latest production, 'Smoke on the Mountain' is returning for the first time in 16 years beginning on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m. and will run through the weekend.
The director for 'Smoke on the Mountain' is Paul Adams, who's involvement with the theater began when 'Smoke on the Mountain' originally debuted at the Stage on Main. He has directed around five productions since then.
According to Adams, most of the original cast is returning for this iteration of the program.
"Most of the original cast that was there (when Smoke on the Mountain was last performed) is back now," Adams said. "It just happened that way."
Adams wants to satisfy those who saw it originally, but also wants to bring it to younger people in hopes of inspiring them to get involved in the theater and potentially begin performing.
"Everyone that I see out always asks me, 'when are they going to do Smoke (on the Mountain) again?'," Adams said. "That's been asked for like five years and is one of the reasons we're doing it now."
The cast for 'Smoke on the Mountain' includes over 30 performers and four musicians.
"We've expanded the cast a little bit and now includes a children's choir and an adult choir," Adams said.
As with all Stage on Main productions, following the debut showing on Tuesday, the cast will skip Wednesday and return to perform from Thursday through Sunday. All of the shows are at 7 p.m., save for Sunday when the show starts at 2 p.m.
"This is actually a comedy-musical," Adams said. "It's a super well-written play."
Tickets to the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
"I encourage folks to go ahead and reserve their tickets early because it will sell out," Adams said. "I really believe it will."
