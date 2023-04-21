RIPLEY – Stage on Main's latest production, 'Smoke on the Mountain' continues April 21 at 7:00 p.m. and will run through the weekend.
The director for 'Smoke on the Mountain' is Paul Adams and his wife Tonya, with Paul's involvement with the theater beginning when 'Smoke on the Mountain' originally debuted at the Stage on Main. He has directed around five productions since then.
Set in 1930s North Carolina, Smoke on the Mountain tells the story of a Saturday Night Gospel Singing at a country church. The show features two dozen bluegrass songs played and sung by the Sanders Family, a traveling group making its return to performing after a five-year hiatus.
Pastor Oglethorpe, the new enthusiastic minister of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, enlists the Sanders Family in his efforts to bring his congregation into the modern world.
Between songs, each family member tells a story about an important event in his or her life. Though they try to appear perfect in the eyes of the congregation who want to be inspired by their songs, one thing after another goes wrong, and they reveal their true and hilariously imperfect natures.
According to Paul, most of the original cast is returning for the 2023 iteration of the program.
"Most of the original cast that was there (when Smoke on the Mountain was last performed) is back now," Paul said. "It just happened that way."
Adams wants to satisfy those who saw it originally, but also wants to bring it to younger people in hopes of inspiring them to get involved in the theater and potentially begin performing.
"Everyone that I see out always asks me, 'when are they going to do Smoke (on the Mountain) again?'," Paul said. "That's been asked for like five years and is one of the reasons we're doing it now."
The cast for 'Smoke on the Mountain' includes over 30 performers and four musicians.
"We've expanded the cast a little bit and now includes a children's choir and an adult choir," Paul said.
As with all Stage on Main productions, following the debut showing on Tuesday, the cast will skip Wednesday and return to perform from Thursday through Sunday. All of the shows are at 7 p.m., save for Sunday when the show starts at 2 p.m.
"This is actually a comedy-musical," Paul said. "It's a super well-written play."
Tickets to the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
“This is a really great show with an awesome cast and a great venue," Tonya said. "Don’t miss it.”
