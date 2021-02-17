Snow and ice blanked Benton and Tippah County Sunday and Monday causing picturesque winter scenes throughout the area. Temperatures dropped into the teens and single digits as ice stuck to roadways causing hazardous conditions.
“We had about 12 - 15 on accidents Sunday," said Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby Tuesday. "Fortunately we haven’t had any yesterday and today.”
Tippah County reported around 40 wrecks between Sunday and Tuesday. Ripley Police Department said they had not had any reports of accidents due to weather.
No injuries were reported with any of the accidents.
Utility companies saw only a few weather-related power outages.
“We only had one outage yesterday so things went smoothly for us," said Tippah Electric General Manager Tim Smith. "We do have an eye on Wednesday night and Thursday. We hope we don’t have any outages but we are ready if we do.
Holly Springs Utility Department General Manager Bill Stone said a rural breaker on Hwy 5 North of Ashland went out mid-afternoon Monday. This affected customers north into Tennessee. Crews switched some customers along US 72 to another circuit but later found a line down in the US 72/Curtis Road area. The final three customers were restored late Monday night.
"Crews braved single-digit temperatures while using heavy equipment to clear the line and repair it," said Stone. "Staff spent the evening and night monitoring loads on the rural circuits out of Holly Springs Primary and North Holly Springs Substations. While heavily loaded, those circuits held through the night, and this morning personnel are evaluating some of the feeds to see if part of the load can be switched to other circuits. We appreciate all our staff who braved the arctic temperatures and ice and snow to take care of our customers and we look forward to getting past the next round and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s next week."
Weather forecasts are calling for a second round of winter weather on Wednesday and Thursday with some possible freezing rain during the night Wednesday into Thursday.