Snow Lake is having an art exhibition and sale on Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibition will feature the work of Snow Lake artists and craftsmen.
Snow Lake’s natural environment has become quite an attraction to some well-known Memphis artists including painters, sculptors, interior and floral designers and landscapers, as well as local artists of many talents and persuasions. Nestled in Benton County adjacent the Holly Springs National Forest , Snow Lake is a privately-owned 1,230-acre lake about an hour’s drive southeast of Memphis; Holly Springs is 15 miles to the east and the small town of Ashland is four miles west. Snow Lake Shores was formed when Big Snow Creek was dammed in 1958 forming this beautiful spring-fed lake.
Snow Lake Shores is a small resort community with amenities such as Friendship and Freedom Parks where various games such as shuffleboard, pickle ball, bocce ball, horseshoes, and putt-putt golf are available for residents, family and friends.
The resort has a community center and a white sand beach and features numerous activities scheduled throughout the year. Some of those events are in support of the annual Snow Lake 4th of July Fireworks celebration which features professional fireworks and is held the weekend before the 4th of July. This celebration is open to Snow Lakers as well as the local surrounding communities.
The show and sale will benefit the Snow Lake Shores 4th of July Fireworks event