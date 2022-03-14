HICKORY FLAT • To help employees cope with high gas prices, Chairs America is subsidizing their commute.
"Our company is freezing the cost of gas for employees at $2.99 per gallon," said co-owner Robert Balekian. "We will subsidize them for all travel to and from work. We hope that other factories will follow suit and all do our part to help folks during these times since the U.S. government apparently isn't worried about it."
After flirting with a record-high for several days, the average price of gas in Mississippi reached that point Thursday, at $3.99 a gallon. The previous high, according to AAA, was $3.96 a gallon in 2008, during the midst of what many call the Great Recession.
The previous high in Northeast Mississippi also occurred in July 2008, at $3.89 a gallon. But $3.99 is already a common sight for regular gas in the region. That's 36 cents higher than a week ago and $1.51 higher than a year ago.
Drivers using premium fuel or diesel are feeling even more pain. The average price for premium in the state is $4.58, while diesel is at $4.87.
Nationwide, according to AAA, the average price is $4.31 per gallon.
AAA spokesman Don Redman said consumers won't be seeing much relief anytime soon.
"There are a lot of maneuvering parts, with the Russia sanction and ban on imports," he said. "I'm still not sure where we're going to make up for that shortage. Crude oil makes up 60-70% of the price of gas. With oil prices where they are, gas prices aren't dropping anytime soon."
Rising gas prices, inflation could lead to recession
The rising gas prices come as inflation soared another 7.9% in February, smashing a 40-year-old record. Inflation threatens the U.S. economy, which could see its economy shrink in the first quarter, and if it continues, stretch into a second quarter. That would mean the economy is in recession.
Gas prices in particular are the most visible barometer of inflationary pressures.
Added Redman, "This is the time of year we do make a transition to summer grade fuel, which is more costly to refine. And refiners are trying to get footing for 2020 in terms of manpower and output. It's not an industry where we can flip a switch and suddenly there is more fuel. For refineries, can they get enough drivers to drive? The gas is there, but this is a huge infrastructure issue."
Redman said futures trading in oil could lead to lower crude oil prices, but whether or not they trickle down to gas prices remains to be seen.
"This is something the president has to address — domestic energy production," Redman said.
Critics of the administration say it has gone too far in pushing its green agenda to cut greenhouse emissions. Electric vehicles are all the rage with backing by the White House, but critics say that has only helped fuel the rise in gas prices. They insist that the completion of the Keystone XL Pipeline from Canada to refiners along the Gulf Coast will help alleviate the problem.
But even if approved, it could take years for the pipeline to become operational.
Local businesses struggling with gas price impact
In the meantime, consumers will have to deal with the higher gas prices.
At Chairs America, Balekian knew he needed to try something. With 50 employees, most of whom live a longer distance from the plant, the company came up with a formula.
"Let's say an employee drives about 15 miles each way — 30 miles a day — and gets about 20 miles per gallon, which equals about a gallon-and-a-half a day," he said. "So every time the price goes up a dollar, we'll give them a $1.50 to help cover that cost. The president could put a temporary freeze on gas prices — Nixon did it during the 70s — but this one won't."
Balekian is doing all he can to get employees to the plant because orders continue to come in, and the company is hard pressed to keep up.
"For years we shipped in three to four weeks. Now it's 26 weeks. We've increased production, but we still can’t keep up," he said. "But we're not alone. Everybody's going through this."
Paying more for raw materials and goods to make furniture, paying more for shipping costs, and paying more for fuel is a wicked brew that Balekian and so many other businesses "just have to accept," he said.
Curt McClellan, owner of Local Mobile food truck, feels the pain of higher gas prices daily.
"(We feel it) just like any business, especially in the food industry, where margins are already slim," he said. "Add the fact of good costs going up, inflation and then the scarcity of some items, gas prices continuing to go up and we have to go up on our prices."
It's the first time he's had to raise prices, and something he didn't want to do.
"Usually when it comes to prices fluctuations, we deal with it, assuming it will come back down eventually. But in cases we're seeing now, it's too many things going up what we can't ignore."