The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 11 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.
Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, federal programs director Kelly Gates, South Tippah school nurses Rosemary Reed, Molly Moore, Shelia Bryan, Melanie Kincaid and Ripley Middle School principal Dr. Damon Ladner.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
-- School nurse Rosemary Reed and other South Tippah nurses Molly Moore, Shelia Bryan and Melanie Kincaid addressed the board regarding South Tippah nurse pay. Reed expressed frustration to Elliott and the board, pointing out that nearly all school nurses in surrounding districts are compensated more fairly than South Tippah.
-- Approved the previous meeting minutes.
-- Approved consent agenda, which includes disposal of fixed assets, a summary of fixed assets, donations, fundraisers, field trips, administration of medication to students, requests for transfer and additions to the substitute list.
-- Heard Ripley Middle School improvement plan from RMS principal Ladner.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved financial statements.
-- Approved resignation of licensed personnel which included Kim Fryar and Donnita Gann.
-- Approved reemployment of non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Blue Mountain School's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Pine Grove School's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year. Board member Arnold Witt recused himself from the vote.
-- Approved employment of Ripley Elementary School's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approve employment of Ripley High School's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Ripley Middle School's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Tippah Career and Technology Center's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of South Tippah Pre-Kindergarten's licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Blue Mountain School's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Pine Grove School's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Ripley Elementary School's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Ripley High School's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Ripley Middle School's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of Tippah Career and Technical Center's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of South Tippah Pre-Kindergarten's non-licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of district office personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of South Tippah lunchroom personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved employment of South Tippah bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved South Tippah School District salary schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.
-- Approved Rayco rental agreement with South Tippah Pre-Kindergarten.
-- Approved Rayco rental agreement with South Tippah School District for the Oscar Shannon Building.
-- Approved revisions to board policies JDE and DK.
-- Approved first adoption of board policy JEB: student tracking safety devices.
-- Approved revision to board policy J.
-- No action was taken on deletions or additions to the annual agenda calendar.
