Ripley High School Class of 2022 graduates make their walk into their graduation ceremony in May 2022. Ripley led South Tippah School District with a graduation rate of 96.2%, according to numbers recently released by the Mississippi Department of Education.

 By Sean Akins Special to the Sentinel

In January the Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021-2022 graduation and dropout rates for each school district in the state. The statistics are based on students who entered ninth grade during the 2018-2019 school year.

