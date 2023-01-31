In January the Mississippi Department of Education released the 2021-2022 graduation and dropout rates for each school district in the state. The statistics are based on students who entered ninth grade during the 2018-2019 school year.
South Tippah School District lead local school districts in 2021-2022 graduation rate with 95.6%, good for 13th in the state and topping last year’s mark of 94.1%. Ripley High School led the district at 96.2%. Pine Grove School and Blue Mountain School followed with 94.9% and 92.9%, respectively.
“Being one of the best in the state, as far as graduation rates go, is one of the most impactful things we can strive for to help the students of South Tippah be successful in life,” South Tippah School District Superintendent Tony Elliott said. “These students may not see the impact a high school diploma has on their lives right now, but sometime down the road, they will realize how valuable it is to them. It is something they can be proud they accomplished and something that know one can ever take away from them.”
Although the district average was higher than in 2020-2021, South Tippah’s dropout rates remained well below the state average. Ripley came in 1.2% lower than 2020-2021, but Pine Grove’s raised by 4.8% and Blue Mountain by 7.1%.
Additionally, South Tippah’s graduation rate for students with disabilities tied for the third highest in Mississippi at 90.0%. North Tippah School District’s was 80.0% and Benton County School District came in at 46.2%.
“In South Tippah, we push all our students to achieve,” Elliott said. This includes students with disabilities as well. Just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean they can not learn and succeed. I think our graduation rates are living proof of that.”
North Tippah’s 2021-2022 class finished slightly behind South Tippah with a 91.5% graduation rate, 38th in Mississippi, and a slight increase from the district’s 91.3% the previous year. Falkner High School led the district with 100% graduation with Walnut High School coming in at 90.6%.
We are definitely proud of our students for this accomplishment,” North Tippah School District Superintendent Scott Smith said. “The dedication that the North Tippah Teachers invested into these students, along with their continued efforts, ensured a higher completion rate.”
North Tippah’s dropout rate remained relatively similar to 2020-2021, raising by just 0.3%. Falkner had a 0.0% dropout rate this past year, down from 8.9%, while Walnut increased by 2.0%.
Benton County School District’s numbers continue to lag behind the Tippah County school districts and have fallen lower than the numbers reported a year ago. BCSD finished with the eighth-lowest graduation rate in the state at 78.5%.
The district’s two schools show a stark contrast in success. Hickory Flat Attendance Center finished with a 91.9% graduation rate and a 5.4% dropout rate, while Ashland High School’s numbers have dropped to 60.7% graduation and 28.6% dropout. In 2020-2021, Ashland’s numbers were 80.8% for graduation and 11.5% for dropout.
"The Benton County School District is working hard to improve both accountability scores and graduation rates," Benton County School District Superintendent Dr. Regina Biggers said. "Significant progress takes time and, since graduation rates are calculated based on a 4-year cohort, improvement in this area must be strategic and sustainable."
The statewide graduation rate has gradually risen over the past few years and currently sits at an all-time high of 88.9%. The rate increased by 0.5% from the previously recorded numbers from the 2020-2012 school year and has dramatically increased from 2014 when the state graduation rate was just 74.5%.
The dropout rate in Mississippi from last year is also trending positively. The 2021-2022 statewide dropout rate was 9.0%, which has decreased from 13.9% in 2014.
Mississippi’s graduation rate exceeds the latest national rate of 86.5% reported by the National Center of Education Statistics in 2019-2020.
“I’m proud of Mississippi’s students and educators for reaching another historic graduation rate milestone,” Mississippi Superintendent of Education Dr. Robert Taylor said. “The Mississippi Department of Education will continue to provide essential services and support for all students to stay in school and graduate to achieve academic and career success.”
