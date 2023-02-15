TIPPAH COUNTY • South Tippah School District conducted an active shooter training exercise with its staff on Monday, Feb. 13 with the help of the Department of Homeland Security.
The exercise was conducted at Pine Grove School and featured coordination from the school district, the Department of Homeland Security emergency personnel such as police and sheriffs.
“We contacted Homeland Security and had them come in and work with district administration twice already,” Elliott said. “We just got in talks with them about our desire to have a drill to see where we’re at, what we need to work on, what we need to improve on and what we’re doing right. We didn’t really know how to set one up. Through those conversations, Homeland Security told us they could set up a mock scenario and set up a drill with us.”
The district had not conducted any training of this sort in the past, although Elliott says Tippah Career and Technology Center breached the topic on one occasion when they brought in emergency personnel, but it was nothing to the scale of the training on Monday.
“You do these things to learn,” Elliott said. “To see where the weaknesses are on our end and the emergency management system as well.”
According to DHS, it does 5-6 of these sorts of training throughout the state each year.
“It took a lot of preparation,” Elliott said. “We pray we never have to implement any of this, but, we want to be prepared here in South Tippah.