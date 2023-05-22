The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 16 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.
Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl and federal programs director Kelly Gates. Board member Kevin Barefield was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
-- Approved the agenda.
-- Approved minutes from the April meetings.
-- Approved consent agenda, which included disposal of fixed assets, a summary of fixed assets, donations, fundraisers, field trips, administration of medication to students, requests for student releases and additions to the substitute list.
-- Approved Ripley Middle School Improvement Plan report.
-- Approved superintendent Tony Elliott's report which included a discussion about faculty leaving the district. Assistant superintendent Ruby Bennett discussed district test scores.
-- Approved Pine Grove activity fund claims docket.
-- Approved claims docket.
-- Approved financial statements.
-- Approved resignation of licensed personnel.
-- Approved employment of summer workers for 2023.
-- Approved employment of summer academy personnel.
-- Approved employment of licensed personnel for the 2023-24 school year.
-- Approved employment of non-licensed personnel for the 2023-24 school year.
-- Approved permission to scrap old tires from school buses.
-- Approved advertisement of notice of tax effort.
-- Approved advertisement of notice of budge hearing.
-- Approved publishing of budget synopsis.
-- Approved purchase of Edmentum Software Suite.
-- Approved Northeast Mississippi Educators and Consultants LLC proposal for limited contractual services from April 15, 2023 to June 30, 2023.
-- Approved memorandum of understanding between Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, Offices of Vocational Rehabilitation and Vocational Rehabilitation for the Blind and South Tippah School District for the 2023-24 school year.
-- Approved independent contract agreement for occupational therapy services between South Tippah School District and Melissa Terry, LCOTA for the fiscal year 2023-24.
-- Approved independent contract agreement for occupational therapy services between South Tippah School District and David Pryce-Jones, OT for the fiscal year 2023-24.
-- Approved contract for specified services with Behavior, Attention and Development Disabilities Consultants for the fiscal year 2023-24.
-- Approved CORE Rehabilitation proposal for physical therapy services for South Tippah School District for the fiscal year 2023-24.
-- Approved revision to the South Tippah District salary schedule for the fiscal year 2023-24.
-- Approved revisions to board policies DFK, DJD and DJI.
-- Approved final adoption of board policy JEB: student tracking safety devices.
-- Approved revisions to MSBA 2023 legislative update policies BBBE, CNA, DGEN, GBRM-2, ICG, IDAG and IJ-R.
-- Approved review of board policy section D: finances.
-- No action taken on annual agenda calendar.
-- Approved entering into executive session to discuss the superintendent's contract.
