RIPLEY • South Tippah School District ranked inside the Top 10 for graduation rates and dropout rates in the state for the 2020-21 school year, according to data released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) on Feb. 17.
South Tippah tied for ninth place with Leland School District with a graduation rate of 94.1%. The district sat in ninth by itself with a 3.2% dropout rate.
“We’ve got a great staff in South Tippah, from the janitorial staff, the cafeteria staff, to the teachers, to the administrative team and to the bus drivers. We’re about each student succeeding in life.” said South Tippah School District Superintendent Tony Elliott. “We’ve taken it all the way through every aspect of the schools, making it our focus for these kids to end up walking across the stage and getting a diploma. … It’s an all around team effort from everyone in our schools. I’m proud to be a part of such an accomplishment.”
Both of STSD’s marks ranked well above the state’s average, despite the state setting new bests with a graduation rate of 88.4% and an 8.5% dropout rate.
Rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2017-18 school year. Among students with disabilities, the graduation rate increased to 59.9%, and the dropout rate was 18.4%.
“Even when taking into account the pandemic’s effects on instruction and assessments, more Mississippi students are continuing the upward trend of staying in school and earning their diplomas,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “One of MDE’s goals is for every student to graduate from high school ready for college and career, and we will continue the essential work to support educators, families and students to achieve success.”
North Tippah School District reported graduation rate was 91.3% with a 6.5% dropout rate. Benton County School District fell below the state average with an 83.1% graduation rate and an 11.2% dropout rate.
Elliott noted that students who fail to graduate in smaller schools can affect each school’s districts rates dramatically. For example, Blue Mountain ranks as the third smallest high school in the state, reporting just 85 kids in grades 9-12. Blue Mountain graduated 100% with a 0% dropout rate for the 2020-21 school year.
Pine Grove’s graduation rate was 95.3% and a dropout rate of 2.3%. Ripley clipped a 92.6% graduation mark, while scoring a 4.1% dropout rate.
In North Tippah, Walnut Attendance Center held the highest graduation rate of 91.5%, followed closely by Falkner at 91.1%. Walnut’s dropout rate was just 4.3%, while Falkner’s stood at 8.9%.
Hickory Flat Attendance Center had the best mark in Benton County with an 86.5% graduation rate and a 10.8% dropout rate. Ashland reported an 80.8% graduation rate and an 11.5% dropout rate.