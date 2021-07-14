RIPLEY • South Tippah Schools just finished up their Summer Academy, which allowed students to participate in varying educational activities while bridging the gap between the end and beginning of the school year.
Mr. Kelly Ward, who was over the academy, said it was a great experience for him. “I was able to see some very talented educators do what they do best,” Ward said. “I thought it ran very smoothly thanks to great kids and teachers.” The teachers and students got to participate in several educational activities, but “The summer academy did not affect promotion or retention.”
Despite their being no grades, promotions, or retentions, the school district was very impressed with the students that decided to show up and dedicate themselves to this educational experience. “I was very impressed at the students’ willingness to put forth work when they seemingly had little incentive to do the work,” Ward said. “I think that speaks volumes for our teachers and our students.” Students were given the option and a form to fill out in order to sign up for the summer academy.
Ward said that his favorite part of the academy was getting to visit other schools and meet other students. Ward also said that the students really enjoyed the stem activities. Ward says that he enjoyed the experience and if the summer academy is held next year, he would like to “expand the stem activities, maybe some field trips, and increase student participation.”