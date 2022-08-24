RIPLEY • The South Tippah School Board took care of the following items of business during its 5:15 p.m. meeting July 19 at the Oscar Shannon Building, according to board minutes.
Board members present were Kerry Cockrell, Wayne Jumper, Arnold Witt, and Kevin Barefield (via Zoom). Tim Clark was absent. Others present were Superintendent Tony Elliott, Board Attorney Price Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, Business Manager Tonya Kuhl, and Federal Programs Curriculum Director Kelly Gates.
Following Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance, and reading of the district's Vision and Mission Statement, board members took the following actions. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Trustees:
—Approved the agenda.
—Approved the June 8 regular meeting minutes and and June 29 special meeting minutes.
—Approved the consent agenda as follows:
—$20 parent donation to Pine Grove School archery team
—Emilee Young, $800 for volleyball jerseys.
—Ripley High School Band Boosters, $3,156.47
—Ripley High School Band chicken supper Aug. 19
—Selling chances on a custom softball glove.
—RHS Band to Memphis Drum Corps Competition July 16.
—RHS Band to Orlanda Fla, March 9-13, 2023.
—Releases from South Tippah: Easton Gates, Everly Gates, both to North Tippah; Ellie Childs to New Albany City; Cadence Rolison, Molly Kate Rolison, Landon Ketchum, Mallory Ketchum, John Aydon Wilbanks, Madison Lindley, Bailey Boswell, Gavin Boswell, all to North Tippah; Michael Box, Jackson Box, Lea Jamin- Belz, all to Prentiss County; Tripp Barnes, Tryson Barnes, both to North Tippah; Orin Miles to Benton County.
—Transfers to South Tippah: Keith Luster, Akyree Lustter, Davarius Luster, Olivia Smith, Sophie Moran, Miles Robinson, all from North Tippah.
—Approved the Superintendent’s Report.
—Approved the Claims Docket.
—Approved the final statements.
—Employed the following licensed personnel for the 2022-2023 school year: Ripley High School: Nolan Stevens, teacher coach, Richie Hatcher, teacher; Ripley Elementary School: Rhonda Bailey, part time interventionist @$20/hr, Tammy Miller, part time interventionist @$27,296, Debbie Flake, part time EL intervensionist @$20/hr, Jo Beth Akins, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr, Kathy Hatcher, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr, Lynda Orman, p/t EL intervensionist @$20/hr, Barbara Graddy, p/t EL tutor@$20/hr, Pam Simelton, p/t EL tutor@$20/hr; Ripley Middle School: Taylor Bain, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr., Sandra Cole, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr, Beverly Moffitt, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr, Beverly Stubbs, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr.
—Employed the following non-licensed personnel for the 2022-23 school year: Blue Mountain School: Judy Norton, p/t tutor @$10/hr, Pine Grove School: Nancy Bailey, p/t tutor @$10/hr, Ripley High School: George Ruedas, boys soccer coach, Matthew Otey, girls soccer coach, Taylor Bowling, assistant volleyball coach, Brande Shackelford, p/t EL tutor @$20/hr, South Tippah pre-K kindergarten: Taylor Garner, teacher assistant, South Tippah Lunchroom: Ethel Simmons, worker at $12.12/hr, South Tippah bus drivers: Al Graves, Regular route, Scott Kuhl, special needs bus monitor, Candi Sparkman, regular route, Jessica Prather, regular route, Keith Fox, regular route and NASTUC route, Byron Ledbetter, PG TCTC route, David Wooley RHS 1/2 TCTC route, Bonnie Rowland, regular route.
—Approved the board , superintendent and principals duty related travel.
—Approved a request for a one year emergency license for Karrie Beth Kent.
—Approved the district’s contract for services with ELA Consulting LLC for FY2023.
—Approved the collaborative agreement between the district and Millcreek of Pontotoc.
—Approved the district contract for specified services with Rosemont Consulting for SY 22-23.
—Approved the district contract for specified services with Behavior, Attention and Developmental Disabilities Consulting for SY 22-23.
—Approved the Child Nutrition Plan for SY 22-23.
—Approved the district’s Dropout Prevention Restructuring Plan for 2022-23.
—Approved revisions to the district’s Crisis Response Plan.
—Approved revisions to the district’s Family and Medical Leave Act.
—Approved the board policy review of Section G: Personnel.
—Adjourned until Aug. 10 at 5:15 at the Oscar Shannon Building.
