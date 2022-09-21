RIPLEY — The South Tippah School Board took the following actions during its meeting 5:15 p.m. meeting Aug. 10, according to board minutes.
Trustees:
—Approved the agenda.
—Heard from Terry Storey, who addressed the board concerning out of district students.
—Approved the July 19 regular meeting minutes and Aug. 3 special meeting minutes.
--Approved several fund raisers. They included a Ripley Middle School girls basketball shirt sale in August; Cheer, selling “R” flags and seeking donations for mats, both in July.
—Approved the following requests for release: Kaylie Guerrero, Selena Guerrero, Mia Guerrero, all Prentiss County; Lenton Colt McCoy and Loki Shae McCoy, both North Tippah; Allison Thompson, Prentiss County; Katelyn Hinson, Matthew Elijah Jones, John Talen Braddock, Maddox Bourg, all North Tippah; Katie Vanstory, Christopher Vanstory, both Union County; Jayla Poole, Prentiss County; Abigail Hebert, Sophie Hebert, Jason Hebert, Jonathan Simmons, Micheal Simmons, Asa Childs, Layla Childs, James Dillon Mayo, Mattie Mayo, Austin Jayce Thorson, Axton Thorson, Elijah Mauney, Ella Mauney, Emma Mauney, Colee Stroupe, Ava West, Aria Paseur, Ezra Paseur, all North Tippah; Walter Kingston, Booneville City; Kayston Lawson, Hannah Yarbrough, both Prentiss County.
—Approved the following requests for transfer: Stan Horton, Lacey Shea Clark, Brinson Gay, Morgan Gay, Savannah Clemmer, William Wilburn, Kolby Wilburn, Kaden Cissom, Anthony Bell, Ella Settlemires, Nathan Settlemires, all North Tippah; Noah Casteel, Baldwyn City; Jia Li Carroll, Jagger Chavez, Jensyn Chavez, all Benton County.
—Approved medication to students.
—Approved Superintendent Tony Elliott’s report.
—Approved the claims docket #94652-94680.
—Approved the financial statements.
—Approved resignations from the following licensed personnel: Greg Dillard, Ripley High School.
—Employed the following licensed personnel for SY 22-23: Regina Chills, Blue Mountain High School teacher/coach; Keith Storey, Ripley High School teacher/coach; Kelby Johnson, teacher (pending certification), Jennifer Shockley, teacher, both at Ripley Middle School; Nancy Hudson, special education teacher@$35/hr., Pam Needham, special education homebound teacher@$35 hr., Lynda Orman, placement testing@$20/hr., Brooke Lindsey, after school learning loss teacher @$30/hr., Martina Morfin, after school learning loss teacher at @$30/hr., all in district office.
—Employed the following non-licensed personnel for SWY22-23: Allyson Hand, full time substitute at Blue Mountain School; Skyla Johnston, teacher assistant, Caitlin Bascomb, full time substitute, and Shannon Salinas, teacher assistant, all at Ripley Elementary School; Ronald Smith, Molly Palmer, both teacher assistants, Gary Brucefield, maintenance expert@$7,500, all at Ripley. High School; Vivian Hill, full time substitute at Ripley Middle School; David Wooley, Reg. Rt. Driver and 1/2 Vo-tech, Fancy Fowler, 1/2 reg. Rt. Driver, Keith Fox, reg. Rt. And NASTUC Rt., Gena Thomas, reg. Rt. Driver, Bruce Alt, bring elementary students to RHS for Keith Fox, Penny Hill, bring elementary students to RHS for Jessica Prather, Al Graves, bring elementary students to RHS for Nathan Wooley, Carla Cole, bring elementary students to RHS for Molly Palmer, Megan Dillard, bring elementary students to RHS for Kelly Ward, all at the bus shop.
—Employed the following substitutes for SSY 22-23:Beverly Akins, Billy Geanes, Debbie Clemmer, Jo Beth Akins, Mary Lynn Carter, Debbie Davis, Delainey Pannell, Melisa Brady, Amy Allread, Colby Cockrell, Reagan Hall, Briley Holcomb, Debbie McAlister, Bruce Alt, Linda Tipler, Angie Burks, Brande Shackelford, Michelle Bellew, Titus Tyer, Jimmy Benefield, Wendy Lopez,
Natalie Downs, Billie Jade Chapman, Megan Hargett, Taylor Bowling, Brice Lindley.
—Employed the following cafeteria substitutes for SY22-23 at $8 /hr.:Sandra Akins, Teresa Hamblin, Joyce Mauney,Thomasina Farrell, Micah Johnson, Shaina Otts.
—Employed the following substitute and coach bus drivers for SY22-23: George Buchanan, Jose Moreno, Tony Osbirn, Tyler Pittman, Alecia Sanderson, Jase Stroupe, Jake Walker, Kevin Williams, Mary Kansas Sullivan, Luke Hobson, Nolan Stevens, Shane Hayles, Dallas Hill, Lee Holt, Robert Allen, Katie Bates, Jamal Braddock, Chris Byrd, Josh Davis, Joel Gafford, Lisa Lewis, Jeffery Medlin, Chris Moore, Josh Palmer, Russell Pannell, Sam Vaughan, Patrick Pounds, Matthew Howell, Mike Hudson, Byron Ledbetter, Elizabeth Elliott, Kelly Gates, Stacy Givens, Scott Kuhl, Janna LaBarreare, Damon Ladner, Jeff Lollar, Andrew Mauney, Lori Mims,
Bernard Hatch, Joe Hunsucker, Karrie Beth Kent, Chris Killough, Matt King, Maria Luderdale.
—Approved the district’s 2022-2023 supplements.
—Approved revisions to the SY 22-23 salary schedule.
—Approved the MHSAA fee schedule and officials budget.
—Approved the resolution requesting tax levy for operations.
—Approved the FY 22-23 budget adoption.
—Approved the school district’s contract with Smart Moves Therapy for SY 22-23.
—Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Health Connect America Inc., and the school district.
—Approved the school district’s contract for specified services with Lillie Taylor for SY 22-23.
—Approved the revision to board police FFF: Facility Expansion State Loans and Grants.
—Approved the board policy review of Section F: Facilities.
Adjourned until 5:15 p.m. Sept.14 at the Oscar Shannon Building at 410 Greenlee Street, Ripley.
