RIPLEY • With the new year comes new business in Tippah County.
Southern Grace psychiatry clinic opened its second location in North Mississippi on Jan. 4. The first, in Southaven, was opened by psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Teresa Kendrick and was followed by the Ripley location earlier this year.
Kendrick is a Tupelo native who spent over 20 years of her life and raised her children in Ripley. She began her career in mental health in 2012 and says she cares deeply about mental health and erasing the stigma around it.
The location is a small building on City Ave. N. According to Kendrick, most of the building has had to be renovated and remodeled. Now the building has new wooden floors, fresh paint on the walls, new doors and new toilets.
“We did a lot of work,” Kendrick said. “We put a lot of time, effort, work and money into this place.”
Southern Grace has two three offices including Kendrick’s, and two more ready for incoming mental health professionals. Currently, her daughter, Montana, works the front desk.
In two other rooms, Spravato treatment and ADHD testing will be available for patients.
“There’s a need for more mental health providers in this area,” Kendrick said. “There’s a big need here and the majority of patients are being seen via telehealth. You don’t want to be seen by telehealth every time. I don’t feel like you get the care that you need when you are only doing telehealth.”
Kendrick does believe in telehealth, as she helps people over the phone regularly when she isn’t working in either of her offices or making ‘her rounds’ to Corinth, Booneville or Aberdeen.
According to Kendrick, a regular day for her begins at 8 a.m. when she arrives at the office. Now that the Ripley location is officially open, she will spend Monday and Tuesday there and work in Southaven the following three days of the week. At 5 p.m. she leaves and makes her way to Corinth, Booneville or Aberdeen, where she helps mental health patients as well.
On most days, Kendrick doesn’t arrive back at her home in Lamar until 10 p.m.
Saturdays are often days to spend leisurely with friends and family, however, not for Kendrick. More often than not, she is back in Corinth, Booneville or Aberdeen still helping those in need of mental health services.
Sundays are her day to spend time with her family, she says. But, she still finds time throughout the week to help patients via telehealth.
“I love mental health,” Kendrick said. “You have to have empathy for these patients.”
According to Kendrick, mental health awareness has grown exponentially over the past few years, but it is still not where it needs to be.
“There’s a stigma with mental health,” Kendrick said. “It’s not as bad as it used to be when I was younger. That’s why we need to educate people about mental health. It’s an illness just like hypertension or diabetes, it's just not talked about.”
With the second location now open, Kendrick hopes for Southern Grace to become the primary source for mental health needs in Tippah County. She wants to bring mental health and mental illness to the forefront of Tippah County residents' minds so those in need will be able to get the help they deserve.
“I’m pretty excited about being here and being able to offer these services to the local people,” Kendrick said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.