Ripley mayor Jon Grisham and members of the Board of Aldermen were the judges for the 2022 Spirit of Ripley Chili Cookoff. Pictured from left, Mayor Jon Grisham, Alderman Barry Cook, Alderman Ken Walker, Ripley Main Street board member Angie Tidwell, Ripley Main Street board member Will Vance, Alderman Jackie McKenzie and Alderman Joey Bryant.
RIPLEY • The annual Spirit of Ripley Festival and Chili Cookoff was held over the weekend, Friday, Oct, 28, and saw a big turnout on the square in Ripley.
The event, hosted by Ripley Main Street, was the largest Spirit of Ripley Festival to date. It included many spirit booths which handed out candy to kids and participated in the chili cookoff.
“It was the largest event we’ve had,” Elizabeth Behm, director of Ripley Main Street, said. “We had more booths than we’ve ever had. It was great to see the community come together.”
This year’s chili cookoff winner was Farm Bureau, with second place going to Ripley Fire Department, third going to Stage on Main and the final ‘better luck next year’ spot being awarded to North Mississippi Primary Health Care.
The spirit booth winners were Four West, winning the most creative booth, Diversicare of Ripley, with the most decorated booth, North Mississippi Primary Health Care getting best costume and The Peoples Bank which got best overall booth.
The Ripley High School band and cheer team also performed for the crowd on the square, which got a warm reception from the onlookers who were present.
After such a big turnout, Behm is excited for the future of the event.
“I think we can add something different to it every year,” Behm said. “We’re already looking forward to next year’s Spirit of Ripley Festival.”
