RIPLEY • Twelve years ago, a challenge was presented in a sermon by Bethlehem Church's pastor to “launch out into the deep” as Peter did as a fisher of men to win souls for Christ. Starting a jail ministry to share the love of Jesus with those who have been incarcerated was Sherrell Settlemires' way of accepting that challenge. Since then, her ministry is helping to transform the lives of hundreds of incarcerated men and women, far beyond the Tippah County Jail.
The proud daughter of Union County educators, Settlemires was born and reared in Union County until age 22, when she married her husband, Rickey Settlemires, a native of Tippah County. The Ripley resident reflected back on the day she heard Dr. Jeff Lawrence's inspiring sermon at Bethlehem Church in Cotton Plant, where she, at the time, had just recently begun attending.
“I had just felt the Lord urging me to go to the jail and minister to the women there. The lady who had been running a jail ministry was moving out of state, and no one else was running that ministry.”
Settlemires found the courage to make her first visit to the Tippah County Jail one Sunday morning in February, 2010. Never visiting the jail before that day, Settlemires recalled, “I was scared to death. The first time I went, the women were very receptive to hear God’s Word and receive encouragement, and that was the sign I needed to continue.”
Settlemires has continued her visits to women in the Tippah County Jail every year, with the exception of the year which prohibited visits due to COVID.
Every Sunday morning before church, from 8 to 9 a.m., Settlemires teaches the women a Bible lesson using the NIV Life Application Bible, which she uses as a tool to share the Scripture in common terms anyone can understand, applying it to meaningful personal situations. She also plays the guitar and, together, the women sing songs and have a worship service.
“I only go to the women in the Tippah County Jail; I am not allowed to visit the men," Settlemires explained. But eight months ago, she said, "God opened that door to share with men."
Nearly a year ago, while incarcerated at the Tippah County Jail, Melissa Turner got close to Settlemires through her ministry. Turner's husband, Robert, was also an inmate, but got transferred to the jail in Marshall County, Indiana. Having been inspired to change her life through Settlemires's ministry, Melissa asked if Settlemires would send a Bible to Robert. Settlemires ordered the $40 NIV Bible on Amazon, along with a copy of The Purpose-Driven Life by Rick Warren, which Settlemires thought might benefit him from reading.
"It's perfect for someone not brought up in church who might not have a background in understanding what the Bible says regarding why we are here on Earth and what God's purpose is for us," Settlemires explained.
She was right. Not only did Robert work through the forty days of forty lessons in the book, but, equipped with the NIV Bible sent to him by Settlemires, he also began a Bible study at the jail. Together, Turner's men's Bible study group went through the 40 days of lessons in The Purpose-Driven Life. As a result, a number of the men had a salvation experience. Soon, a few of the men wrote letters to Settlemires, asking her to send Bibles like the one she sent Turner. With the help of her Church, Settlemires bought the Bibles on Amazon and had them shipped to the Marshall County, Indiana jail.
Before long, the numbers of letters Settlemires received from men requesting Bibles like the one she sent Turner increased, saying things such as: "Robert told me you would send a Bible. The Bible you sent him makes it so easy for me to understand the scripture- I am a new believer in Christ, trying to know and understand his will for me."
That was eight months ago.
Since then, Settlemires, with the support of her church, has sent over 50 Bible, which retail for around $40 each, to the male inmates in Marshall County, Indiana.
The ministry made local news in Indiana when a few of the employees in charge of the jail's addiction program found out about all the Bibles and shared the story with the local Marshall County newspaper. A reporter for the paper contacted Settlemires through Facebook for an interview. Some of the prisoners who received the Bibles were interviewed, as well.
Settlemires, who seeks no praise or recognition for herself, hopes that the publicity her jail ministry receives "will inspire others to reach out to others who are in similar situations."
She explained that her ministry has made her more compassionate and understanding of people who end up incarcerated.
"If we are believers in Jesus Christ, our primary purpose is to reach out to outcasts people in need," she said. "Following Jesus’s example has made me much more aware of my purpose in life."
Settlemires continues to be supported in her jail ministry by her church family, led by her pastor, Dr. Jeff Lawrence, whose sermon inspired her to start the ministry twelve years ago. "He has a vision for what Christ wants the church to do. It's more than sitting in a pew, listening to a sermon, singing songs, and going back to your old ways and selfish lifestyle: it's about making disciples for Christ for life - that’s what we try to do."
Long before her jail ministry, Settlemires had always found a way to help others to learn and grow. A former Ripley High School teacher during the mid-70's and 80's, she took a sabbatical when her youngest daughter, Ivy, was born. Health problems made Settlemires think she was no longer able to teach full-time, but, in 1987, she was offered-- and accepted-- a part-time instructional position at Blue Mountain College, which she enjoyed for 33 years, instructing in the Language and Literature Department. She also taught and prepared future secondary English teachers.
Recently, Settlemires, a BMC graduate, established a need-based scholarship at the college for secondary education students in memory of her parents. "I love Blue Mountain, and I was very honored and very privileged to teach there. It was a blessing," said Settlemires, who just celebrated her fiftieth class reunion.
If there is one thing this lifelong teacher hopes to teach the community through her jail ministry, it is the message that, when we judge people, we have no time to love them. Although those who have been released from incarceration have paid a debt to society for their mistakes, there is a risk that, without support, they may continue to pay a price after getting released.
"When they get out of jail, they need help with housing, transportation, and getting a job. They have nothing. With no one to lift them out of the cycle which got them in jail in the first place, they will end up right back in jail. I would hope that someone reading this will take a greater interest in helping those men and women when they are released. I hope churches will embrace them, make them feel welcome and supported, help them with the needs they have, and show them the love of Christ and that they can have a new life."