RIPLEY – A local Girl Scout recently completed her Bronze Award by helping bring warmth to area hospice patients.
Mariah McKinney, a member of Troop 20153, sought help from family, friends, and the community to raise money and buy blankets for the patients.
“A soft blanket always makes you feel better when you’re sick,” said Troop Leader Samantha Barber about Mariah’s project. “We as a troop, and I, as Mariah’s leader, are very proud of her hard work and dedication.”
According to Barber, Mariah had some challenges due to the pandemic. Instead of delivering the blankets in person, she donated them to Legacy Hospice to be dispersed. Mariah collected and donated over 86 blankets.
The Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl-Scout Junior can earn. Mariah is Troop 20153’s first Bronze Award recipient.