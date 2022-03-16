Spring is just around the corner! To help you get ready for the change in seasons, the branches of the Northeast Regional Library System began handing out a new set of Spring activity packets on Monday, March 7. Packets are available for those 5 and under, 6-11, and 12 & up, each with age-appropriate content. A Family set of activities is also included in packets for those 11 and under.
Each packet includes coloring sheets, activity sheets, writing prompts, and drawing activities. Highlights include information about the life cycle of butterflies and where they live; a Spring Banner to color, cut out, and put up around your house; a Mindful Breathing exercise that leads you towards taking Butterfly Breaths; and an Outdoor Scavenger Hunt that has a fun twist – you draw small pictures of the things you find, such as something wet or something that has fallen from a tree. All packets also contain a Spring Bucket List with fun activities such as flying a kite, cloud gazing, and making a bird feeder, as well as book lists from NERL’s collection of materials.
Craft supplies and instructions to make a Curly Paper Sheep and Spring Frog Paper Plate are included in packets for those up to age 11, while those 12 and up will enjoy supplies to make a Butterfly Coffee Filter craft and Tulip Origami. A new set of coloring sheets for teens and adults who enjoy the pastime are available as well.
NERL packets have something for everyone in your family to enjoy and with Spring Break coming soon, now is the perfect time to stop by to pick up a packet of goodies.
“What began as a way to continue to provide services to children during the COVID-19 pandemic has become an essential part of NERL’s services,” says Dee Hare, NERL Director. “For almost two years now, our branches have been giving out anywhere from 800-1000 of these each month. We are just thrilled that all of the parents, caregivers, and children in our communities love our packets so much.”
Ripley Librarian Eric Melton says, “The Ripley Library is excited to share Spring with our community by offering our continuing activity packet program. We have crafts, coloring sheets, and many opportunities to work together as families for fun! They will be available during March and April.”
The packets are available for pick-up at the Ripley Library Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Chalybeate Library from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 pm Thursday. Blue Mountain Library Monday & Wednesday 12 -5 p.m. and 12:30 – 5 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday. For more information about the packets or library services in general, please call 662-837-7773, visit the NERL website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us, or send an email to photos@nereg.lib.ms.us. Photos of completed craft projects, coloring pages, or activity sheets can also be sent to the email above, where they will be posted to the library system’s website on the Participants page.