RIPLEY — Meeting late last year, South Tippah School Board trustees approved RES children selling food treats as a fundraiser this January, and accepted a bid for improvements at the RHS Event Center.
Trustees also OKed school youngsters getting a dose of culture, and also getting a look at what can await those who run afoul of the law, according to minutes of the meeting.
Trustees took care of the following items of business during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Oscar Shannon Building, according to the most recently available board minutes.
Members present were Wayne Jumper, Tim Clark, Kerry Cockrell, Arnold Witt and David Duncan.
Also present were Superintendent Tony Elliott, Board Attorney Price Elliott. Business Manager Tonya Kuhl, Assistant Principal Ruby Bennett, Federal Programs Director Kelly Gates, and Kevin Barefield.
All votes taken were unanimous, unless otherwise noted in this article.
Trustees:
—Approved a Ripley Elementary School Fun Fridays fund raiser, to sell popcorn, nachos and ice cream in January of 2022.
—Accepted the S.M. Lawrence Company, Inc., $38,000 bid for HVAC repairs at the RHS Event Center.
—Approved the RES 4th grade attend the Nutcracker Ballet of Tupelo Dec. 3.
—Approved RMS Gifted Classes to attend the Memphis Theater Dec. 3.
—Approved the RHS Self-Contained Class to Disney On Ice in Tupelo Dec. 3.
—Approved the RHS Government Class to visit the Tippah County Jail Oct. 14.
—Approved the RHS Self-Contained Class to Plaza Lanes in Corinth Nov. 5.
—Approved the RHS Choir to visit the Veterans Park in Nov. 11.
—Approved the RES 3rd grade to visit the Corinth Malco Dec. 14.
—Approved the following additions to the substitute list: Taylor Garner, Cole Childs and Colby Cockrell.
—Approved adding Rick Hokum to the bus driver substitute list.
—Approved employing the following non-licensed personnel for SY 21-22: Teigh Benson as a teacher assistant at RES, Angela McKenzie as a four hour full time sub at the cafeteria.
—Approved donation of $19,677 from RHS Baseball Boosters to Ripley High School for weights.
—Approved donation of $2,354.40 from RHS Softball Boosters for LED lights.
—Approved donation of Caterpillar, torque wrenches, Hankins Sawmill 2-6 4 ft. boards.
—Approved a RHS soccer fund raiser to sell portable heaters during November, 2021.
—Approved the Nov. 9 agenda.
—Approved the Oct. 13 regular meeting minutes and the Oct. 13 executive session of the regular meeting minutes.
—Approved the Ripley Middle School Improvement report.
—Approved the consent agenda including the following items:
—Disposal of $1,865.33 in fixed assets.
—Added $20,583.52 in fixed assets.
—Approved a Pine Grove School RAK Club to Pontotoc in November.
—Approved an RHS Self-Contained Class trick or treat at Ripley Square Oct. 29.
—Approved administration of medication to students.
—Approved the Superintendent’s Report as presented by Tony Elliott.
—Approved Pine Grove Activity Fund claims for $6,891 to Scholastic and $5,565 to Arvik and Associates.
—Approved a RHS Activity Fund claim for $19,677 to Wilder Fitness Equipment.
—Approved the claims docket claims #91914 - 92219.
—Approved financial statements .
—Approved the final adoption of board policy JQO Foster Care Plan.
—Approved the board policy review of Section K: General Public Relations, Section L: Organizational Relations, and Section M: Education Agency Relations.
—Adjourned until the next regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Oscar Shannon Building at 410 Greenlee Street.