RIPLEY • The South Tippah Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.
Those in attendance included South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl and federal programs/curriculum director Kelly Gates.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- Approved agenda
-- Approved recognition of South Tippah School Board in observance of school board member recognition week
-- Approved Ripley Middle School Principal Dr. Damon Ladner's RMS improvement plan
-- Approved previous meeting minutes
-- Approved consent agenda
-- Approved superintendent's report
-- Heard an update from Kelly Gates regarding South Tippah School's academics
-- Approved claims docket
-- Approved financial statements
-- Approved resignations of licensed personnel; Bryanna Hobson, Donnita Ginn and Molly Marino
-- Approved employment of licensed personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; JoBeth Akins, Brylea Bishop James and Nancy Hudson
-- Approved employment of licensed personnel for the 2023-2024 school year; Kaitlyn James
-- Approved employment of non-licensed personnel for the 2022-2023 school year; Wendy Lopez, Madison Little, Keith Box and Kathy Dixon
-- Approved employment of Chris Killough as the principal of Blue Mountain School for the 2023-2023 school year
-- Approved employment of Tommy Ozbirn as the principal of Pine Grove School for the 2023-2024 school year
-- Approved employment of Leigh Anne Sanderson as the principal of Ripley Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year
-- Approved employment of Dr. Damon Ladner as the principal of Ripley Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year
-- Approved employment of Buck Buchanan as the principal of Ripley High School for the 2023-2024 school year
-- Approved employment of Kevin Williams as the director of Tippah Career & Technology Center for the 2023-2024 school year
-- Approved employment of Ruby Bennett as the South Tippah Pre-Kindergarten director and Assistant Superintendent for the 2023-2024 school year
-- Approved Peoples Bank for bank depository
-- Approved Shafer, Zahner and Zahner to complete design and advertise for bids on skylight repair/replacement at Ripley High School math/science complex
-- Approved South Tippah School District 2023-2024 school calendar
-- Approved revision to South Tippah maintenance salary schedule for fiscal year 2022-2023
-- Approved revisions to board policy GABB and GABBA
-- Approved review of board policy section G
-- No action required on deletions or additions to annual agenda calendar
-- Approved executive session to review superintendent's evaluation
-- Exited executive session and approved superintendent's evaluation