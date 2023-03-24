The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 22 in Ripley. Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, federal programs director Kelly Gates and parents and students from Pine Grove and Blue Mountain.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
-- Recognized Pine Grove and Blue Mountain students who earned perfect scores on state tests. Students were presented with a certificate from Elliott.
-- Recognized Blue Mountain students who received honors in sociology from Arizona State University. Students were presented with a certificate from Elliott.
-- Approved the previous board minutes.
-- Approved consent agenda items which included disposal of assets, a summary of assets, donations, fundraisers, field trips, administration of medication to students, student request for release, additions to substitute list, additions to substitute cafeteria list and additions to after-school tutoring program personnel.
-- Approved and discussed the superintendent's report. Elliott mentioned HVAC at Blue Mountain, security at Pine Grove, HVAC at Pine Grove and the Department of Homeland Security being on campuses on March 22 and 23.
-- Approved the claims docket, which included the acceptance of a $65,000 grant.
-- Approved the financial statements.
-- Approved the resignation of licensed personnel which included Kim Fryar from Blue Mountain, Beth Gaillard from Pine Grove, Kelly Stevens from Ripley Elementary, Katie Gaillard from Ripley Elementary, Jennifer Lambert from Ripley Middle and Kelby Johnson from Ripley Middle.
-- Approved administrative leave day for certified and non-certified personnel for Feb. 1, 2023.
-- Approved $100,000 bid from Roberts Builders to replace Pine Grove and Ripley Elementary's cafeteria flooring.
-- Approved revisions to board policies JBC, JCBE and JCDAE. Policy JBC involves school admission, JCBE involves unlawful or violent acts and JCDAE relates to weapons.
