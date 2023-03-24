The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 22 in Ripley. Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kevin Barefield, Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, federal programs director Kelly Gates and parents and students from Pine Grove and Blue Mountain.

