RIPLEY -- South Tippah School Board members adjusted the district’s Covid mandate on masks and medical policy, hired district personnel, and agreed to seek bids for improvements at several district schools during trustees’ regular meeting at the Oscar Shannon Building.
The meeting was called to order by Board Chairman David Duncan and commenced as an open meeting.
All votes taken at the Aug. 10 meeting were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
Board members:
--Approved issuing a mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated and allowed the Superintendent to manage the mandate on a daily basis and adjust as needed.
--Approved granting administrative leave to any employee who must quarantine for COVID or who tests positive and must stay home (H.B. No. 1647).
--Approved the final adoption of Board Policy IAC: Virtual Learning Days.
--Employed the following licensed personnel for SY21-22: Ripley Elementary School, Genia Thomas, SpEd Teacher; Ripley Middle School, Kakie Jeter, Teacher, Kelly Ward, Remote Learning Instructor @ $1,500 per class; Blue Mountain School: Beverly Stubbs, Mentor/Interventionist @ $25/hour, Joyce Graddy, Mentor/Interventionist @ $25/hour.
--Accepted the resignation of the following licensed personnel: Lamar Aldridge, Ripley High School.
--Approved the Independent Contract Agreement between South Tippah School District and Victoria Jean Strahan, School Psychologist for SY21-22.
--Approved the South Tippah School District Agreement with King Therapies, LLC for SY21-22.
--Approved the Mississippi Action for Progress, Inc./Local Education Agency Transition Plan Agreement.
--Approved the Collaborative Agreement between South Tippah School District and Millcreek of Pontotoc for SY21-22.
--Approved the BUSE Education Services, LLC Contract for Specified Services with South Tippah School District for SY21-22.
Approved the South Tippah School District Contract for Specified Services with Rosemont Consulting for SY21-22.
--Employed the following non-licensed personnel for SY21-22: Pine Grove School, Laura Harris, Full-time Substitute, Emily Morrison, Teacher Assistant, Lori Mims, 504 Tutor, Joni Bullock, Receptionist, Karen Shelby, Pre-K Teacher, Michelle Bellew, Teacher Assistant, Steaven Hall, Teacher Assistant/Study Hall/ISS; Ripley High School, Larry Gann, Assistant Football @ $3,500; Bus Shop, Chad Brown, Bus Driver, Elizabeth Castro, Bus Monitor.
--Approved the employment of the following substitutes for SY21-22: Yessenia Brock, Walter Hardaway, Will Gardner, Linda Tipler, Leigh Allison Akins, Lou Ann Price, Kate Harrison, Debbie Clemmer, Debbie Davis, Titus Tyer, Courtney Akins, Cody Hardin, Jimmy Benefield, Angie Burks, Amber Huey.
--Employed the following substitute bus drivers and monitors for SY21-22: Jamal Braddock, Josh Davis, Joel Gafford, Joe Hunsucker, Janna LaBarreare, Tyler Pittman, Jessica Prather, Caleb Reno, TJ Seago, Jase Stroupe, Mark Morton, Katie Bates, Matt King, Lori Mims, Russell Pannell, Alecia Sanderson, Winston Smith, Candice Sparkman, Karrie Beth Kent, Jake Walker, Rachel Michael, Monitor, Janice Gaillard, Monitor, Shirley Hancock, Monitor, Rondia Nance, Monitor, Stacy Givens, Rob Allen, Kelly Gates, Ben Knight, Mike Hudson, Sam Vaughan, Damon Ladner, Kevin Williams, Chris Moore, Josh Palmer, Chad White, Jon Grisham, Kayla Hall, Monitor, Kay Sides, Monitor, Al Graves, and Genia Thomas.
--Approved the following cafeteria substitutes for SY21-22: Amber Huey, Sharon Pounds and Kim Boyd.
--Approved Shafer, Zahner, Zahner to complete design and advertise for bids on cafeteria flooring at Pine Grove, Ripley Middle, and Ripley Elementary.
--Approved Shafer, Zahner, Zahner to complete design and advertise for bids on Ripley High School window project.
--Approved Shafer, Zahner, Zahner to complete design and advertise for bids on Ripley Event Center exterior mechanical equipment.
--Approved the bid from Roberts Builders, Inc. on the Opportunities Lab at Blue Mountain School.
--Approve the application to purchase new school buses which include air conditioning.
--Requests for Release: Shamer Hamer, North Tippah; Jayden Lococo, Booneville City; Julian Lococo, Booneville City; Matthew Elijah Jones, North Tippah; Emma Windham, North Tippah; Lantana Thompson, Union County; Brailee Quinn, North Tippah; Carmen Butler , North Tippah; Garrett Butler, North Tippah; Tarajie Morgan, North Tippah; Taven Morgan, North Tippah; Jenna Hannah, Pontotoc County; Mackenize Beaty, Pontotoc County; Jonathan Simmons, North Tippah; Micheal Simmons, North Tippah; Cadence Rolison, North Tippah; Molly-Kate Rolison, North Tippah; Jayla Poole , Prentiss County; Jadin Poole, Prentiss County.
--Requests for Transfer: Kaylin Harris, Benton County; Amiyah Harris, Benton County; Andrew Dixon, Benton County; Reese Brown, Benton County; Kinsley Peters, Benton County; Kaden Cissom, North Tippah; Abigail Hall, North Tippah.
--Approved the July 21, 2021 South Tippah School District meeting agenda.
--Approved the July 21, 2021 regular meeting minutes
--Approved the consent agenda as follows:
--Fund Raisers, Blue Mountain School, Cheerleading, sell school gear, August 2021, Cheerleading, sell chocolate bars, August 2021; Ripley High School, Football, sell BBQ plates, August 2021, Baseball, Gun Give Away, October 2021;
--Donations, Ripley High School, Big M Transportation, $4,000 for football time clock.
--Field Trips, Pine Grove FFA, National Convention/Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 26-30, 2021.
--Approved the Superintendent’s Report
--Approved the claims docket #91022 - #91259.
--Approved the Financial Statements.
--Approved the MHSAA Fee Schedule & Officials Budget for SY21-22.
--Approved the 2021-2022 District Supplements
--Approved the FY21-22 Budget Certification.
--Approved the revision to Board Policy: FFF.
--Approved the Board Policy Review of Section F: Facilities.
--Heard a motion by Arnold Witt that the Board of Education allow teachers the option of wearing scrubs. The motion died for lack of a second.
--Adjourned until the next regular meeting of the South Tippah School District Board to be held at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Oscar Shannon Building, at 410 Greenlee Street, Ripley.