Don’t be a “cotton-headed ninny muggins.” Make your reservations to see Elf the Musical, JR today!
The Stage on Main, located in the historic Dixie Theater, proudly presents Elf the Musical, JR in a special arrangement with Music Theater International.
In this heart-warming musical version of the famous film, Santa narrates the story of Buddy, an oversized elf raised at the North Pole. After learning he is really a human and with Santa's blessing, Buddy travels to New York City to find his real father.
Shocked his father is on the naughty list and astounded his half-brother doesn't believe in Santa, Buddy decides to change the outlook and behavior of his new family while bringing the true spirit of Christmas back into New York City. Along the way, Buddy discovers friendship, romance, and his true identity.
Smiling is Buddy’s favorite – and it will be yours too! This final stage show of the year features many local favorites like Cheryl Bass, Jack McMillin, Stacy Simmons, Carrie Simpson, Steve Bass, Will Vance, and, in his first stage appearance, Dustin McMillin. The cast is led by the multi-talented Georgia Kate Conner as Jovie, and the hilarious Will Simpson as Buddy, the Elf.
Don’t miss your chance to see this modern-day holiday classic that aims to spread Christmas cheer for all to hear!
Shows are November 15 and 17-19 at 7:00 p.m. and November 20 at 2:00 p.m. Believe in the Spirit of Christmas and call 662-993-ARTS (2787) to make your reservations.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.