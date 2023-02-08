RIPLEY • After two months of preparation, Stage on Main's newest production 'Footloose', the youth edition, premiered on Feb. 7 and runs for four more days for a total of five shows.
'Footloose' will continue its five-night showing on Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Thursday and Friday shows will be held at 7 p.m., while the Saturday and Sunday shows take place at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.
The cast members for the youth show range from seventh to 12th grade and are from all over Tippah County, some coming from Corinth.
The production's choreographer, Isiah Hatch, is a senior at Ripley High School. According to show director Roxanne Ward, Hatch wasn't supposed to choreograph the show originally, but Ward was quickly impressed by his ability.
"He approached me about helping with choreography," Ward said. "He showed such talent that we allowed him to take over."
The show is directed and produced by Ward, Wendy Newby, and Shekel Johnson. The price for admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
"The show is better than I imagined," Ward said. "But what is even more impressive is the love the cast has for each other. Even though they range in age and attend different schools they have formed instant friendships."