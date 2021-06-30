RIPLEY • Ripley’s annual Independence Day celebration is back this year with a new location and the same fun, food and fireworks that has come to be expected at this well-attended event.
The Star Spangled Celebration kicks off Friday night July 2 at First Monday. Music starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks are at 9 p.m.
“We switched things up a bit this year by changing the location to the grassy area that is to the left of First Monday,” said Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. “There will be plenty of parking for the event and lots of trees for shade. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy music by American Reverb. Be sure to bring an appetite!”
There will be a wide variety of food and craft vendors set up this year. Some culinary choices will be barbecue, tacos, funnel cakes, bacon wrapped hotdogs, tamales, street corn, and hamburgers. Children can enjoy the face paintings, glow sticks and bouncy houses.
“Fireworks start a little after 9 p.m. and you can tune into 102.3 The Shark to listen to patriotic music as the fireworks light up the sky,” said Behm.
For more information contact Ripley Main Street at 512-0226.