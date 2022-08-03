RIPLEY • Recently, the South Tippah School District has taken measures to increase school preparedness for emergency situations. Especially in light of the recent mass shootings, the STSD wants to do all it can to protect the lives of its students and staff.
In the past, the school district has always trained its staff on proper techniques for student restraint and seclusion. Over the summer, district leaders decided to take steps in going above and beyond what is required by the state in regards to school safety. The STSD contracted with Buse Educational Services to provide in-service training on creating school-wide response systems and properly training “Teacher Response Teams (TRT).” Each school in the district sent teams of four to the training.
The goal of the program is “to provide the Teacher Response Team (with) very specialized training in violent crisis prevention and intervention to a select group of faculty in order to better provide for the safety of both students and faculty in the event of a violent crisis/active shooter event at school. The TRT will be a highly trained and capable group of faculty members who will be utilized as first responders or called upon to handle situations in which intense crisis intervention is necessary.”
The two-day training was full of tactile training geared towards de-escalation, advanced restraints, disarmament, and defense. Presenter Mark Davidson taught participants the knowledge, skills, and attitudes to confidently stand in the gap between placing a call to 911 and the arrival of law enforcement in an emergency situation.
“No security plan is perfect; however, we have invested thousands of dollars this summer in safety upgrades to keep our most prized possessions, our students, faculty, and staff, as safe as possible,” said STSD Superintendent Tony Elliott. “In addition to building upgrades like cameras and security door systems, we invested in the advanced training of our personnel. We are prepared, with the prayer, that we will never have to use any of our numerous security measures."
