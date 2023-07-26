RIPLEY - The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 18 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.
Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Kevin Barefield, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, and federal programs director Kelly Gates. Board member Tim Clark was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
- Approved the agenda.
- Approved the minutes of the 6/20 meeting.
- Approved consent agenda items.
- Approved Superintendent Tony Elliott’s report, which included updates regarding the Ripley cafeteria and bids regarding the repair of the RHS Math and Science Complex’s skylight.
- Approved the claims docket.
- Approved the financial statements.
- Approved resignation of licensed personnel.
- Approved employment of licensed personnel for the 23-24 school year.
- Approved employment of non-licensed personnel for the 23-24 school year.
- Approved pay request for STSD non-licensed employee.
- Approved board, superintendent, and principal’s duty-related travel.
- Approved salary schedule revision for the 23-24 fiscal year.
- Approved personnel handbook revisions for the 23-24 school year.
- Approved revisions to the STSD Crisis Response Plan for 23-24.
- Approved the STSD Dropout Prevention-Restructuring Plan for 23-24.
- Approved collaborative agreement between STSD and Millcreek of Pontotoc for the 23-24 school year and 2024 ESY.
- Approved STSD memorandum of agreement with The Excellence Group, LLC for the 23-24 fiscal year.
- Approved STSD contract agreement with Northeast Mississippi Educators and Consultants, LLC for the 23-24 fiscal year.
- Approved child nutrition procurement plan for the 23-24 school year.