RIPLEY - The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 20 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.
Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Tim Clark, Arnold Witt, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, and Ripley Insurance’s Judd Chapman. Board member Kevin Barefield was absent from the meeting.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The Board:
- Approved an amended agenda.
- Heard from concerned citizen Margie Shelton, who voiced concerns over her street not being in an area eligible for school bus pickup from South Tippah Schools. The area in question is technically part of the North Tippah School District, however there is no road to get to North Tippah Schools from this location without going through Ripley first. The board advised Shelton to seek out their road to be released from North Tippah to South Tippah.
- Heard from Ripley Insurance representative Judd Chapman in regards to Ripley Insurance Proposal for Property, General Liability, and Student Accident insurance. Heard specific figures for each coverage, which in total saw a 33% increase in total value from the previous plan. Board approved total contribution of $551,911 for the plan, which excluded deductible payments.
- Approved minutes from the May meetings.
- Approved consent agenda items.
- Approved Ripley Middle School Improvement Plan report.
- Approved superintendent Tony Elliott’s report, which included discussions regarding Pine Grove’s improvements to their cafeteria, as well as an upcoming leadership conference.
- Approved Pine Grove Activity Fund Claims Docket.
- Approved claims docket
- Approved financial statements, which included discussions regarding progress on an audit scheduled to be completed on June 30.
- Approved resignation of licensed personnel, including the retirement of Libby Ward.
- Approved employment of licensed personnel for 2023-2024, including Kelly Ward as Ripley Elementary School’s assistant principal.
- Approved employment of non-licensed personnel for 2023-2024
- Approved employment of summer workers for 2023.
- Approved the Gifted Report for 2022-2023.
- Approved the New Albany/South Tippah/Union County Alternative Education Agreement for 2023-2024.
- Approved the South Tippah School District Homeless and Unaccompanied Youth Policy.
- Approved the South Tippah School District English Leaner, Immigrant and Migrant Policy and Plan.
- Approved the South Tippah School District Parent and Family Engagement Plan.
- Approved the South Tippah School District Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care Plan.
- Approved the South Tippah School District Private School Equitable Services Policy and Plan.
- Approved Instructional Management Plan for 2023-2024.
- Approved the Supplement, Not Supplant Methodology.
- Approved the South Tippah School District contract agreement with Awareness Educational Services LLC for 2023-2024.
- Approved Behavior, Attention, and Developmental Disabilities Consultants, LLC Addendum for 2023-2024.
- Approved South Tippah School District Contract Agreement for services with Assurance ELA Consulting, LLC for FY2024.
- Approved South Tippah School District contract agreement with Xcel Consulting, LLC for FY2024.
- Approved Fortenberry & Ballard, PC Proposal for Audit Services to South Tippah School District for FY2023 and FY2024.
- Approved disposal of used textbooks.
- Approved salary revision for FY2023-2024.
- Approved the Athletic Handbook for 2023-2024.
- Approved Student Handbook revisions for 2023-2024.
- Approved Rayco rental agreement with Ripley Middle School.
- Approved community recreation activities conducted by district coaches. Coaches are allowed to charge a registration fee to defray the costs of the camp activities.
- Approved catastrophic illness request for non-licensed personnel.
- Approved Ripley High Math/Science Complex skylight repairs bid rejection.
- Approved employment resolution.
- Approved resolution of intent.
- Approved the South Tippah School District weapons policy.
- Approved revisions to board policies.
- Approved board policy review Section G: Personnel.
- Approved annual agenda calendar.
- Adjourned until July 18.
