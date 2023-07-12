In an effort to enhance education through technology, the South Tippah School District recently completed a comprehensive professional development program for its administrators which focused on utilizing Apple devices in the classroom. The initiative aims to foster innovation and provide students with cutting-edge experiences.
During this training the district’s administrators underwent intensive training on how to integrate Apple devices seamlessly into their curriculum. From iPad to MacBook’s, these devices offer a wide range of possibilities for engaging and interactive learning experiences.
South Tippah superintendent Tony Elliott expressed his excitement about the potential impact of technology on education, stating, “We are thrilled to continue to incorporate Apple devices into our classroom. This training will allow our teachers to explore new and innovative ways of teaching, capturing students’ attention and inspiring their curiosity. In the upcoming school year additional Apple training will take place for select students and teachers throughout the district.”
By equipping teachers, students, and administrators with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively utilize Apple devices, the South Tippah School District aims to create an immersive learning environment that prepares students for the digital world they will encounter outside of the classroom. “We strive to live up to our vision statement, building a stronger community through quality education”, stated Elliott.
