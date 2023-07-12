rip-2023-07-12-news-apple-1

Teachers and administrators receive training on Apple products and their implementation and integration into the classroom.

In an effort to enhance education through technology, the South Tippah School District recently completed a comprehensive professional development program for its administrators which focused on utilizing Apple devices in the classroom. The initiative aims to foster innovation and provide students with cutting-edge experiences.

hunter.givens@djournal.com

