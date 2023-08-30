During their Aug. 22 meeting, the South Tippah School Board recognized several Blue Mountain School students who achieved perfect scores on their 2022/2023 state tests. "The students, faculty and staff of Blue Mountain School continue to go above and beyond to bring recognition to their school. We are proud of them and their continued success,' stated Tony Elliott, Superintendent of the South Tippah School District."
RIPLEY - The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.
Those in attendance included Superintendent Tony Elliott, Assistant Superintendent Ruby Bennett, board members Kerry Cockrell, Nicole Bullock, Kevin Barefield, Arnold Witt, and Tim Clark, board attorney Price Elliott, business manager Tonya Kuhl, federal programs director Kelly Gates, and teachers, parents, and students from Blue Mountain School.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Recognized and honored several BMS students who scored perfect scores on 2022-23 state tests. The district said in a statement: "The South Tippah School Board was proud to be able to honor the Blue Mountain students who scored a perfect score on their 2022-23 state tests. Being able to honor students and teachers for academic success is always a highlight for the South Tippah School Board.
- Approved the agenda.
- Approved minutes of the previous meeting.
- Approved consent agenda items.
- Approved superintendent’s report, which included a breakdown on overall attendance in the district.
- Approved RES activity fund claims docket.
- Approved claims docket.
- Approved financial statements.
- Approved employment of licensed personnel for SY23-24.
- Approved employment of non-licensed personnel for SY23-24.
- Approved employment of substitutes for SY23-24.
- Approved employment of cafeteria substitutes for SY23-24.
- Approved MHSAA fee schedule and officials budget.
- Approved revision to the South Tippah District salary schedule for FY23-24.
- Approved 2023-2024 STSD supplements.
- Approved memorandum of understanding between STSD and Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration concerning HB603 Funding CTE Program.
- Approved STSD independent contracting agreement for speech-language pathology services with Olivia Thompson, M.S., CCC-SLP.
- Approved purchase of three regular route buses and one special needs bus.
- Approved 2023-2024 consolidated federal programs grants and assurances.
- Approved bid for RHS Math/Science Complex skylight repairs.