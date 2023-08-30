Blue Mountain students recognized for perfect state test scores

During their Aug. 22 meeting, the South Tippah School Board recognized several Blue Mountain School students who achieved perfect scores on their 2022/2023 state tests. "The students, faculty and staff of Blue Mountain School continue to go above and beyond to bring recognition to their school.  We are proud of them and their continued success,' stated Tony Elliott, Superintendent of the South Tippah School District."

 By HUNTER GIVENS Southern Sentinel

RIPLEY - The South Tippah School Board held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Oscar Shannon Building in Ripley.

Newsletters

hunter.givens@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you