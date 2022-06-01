The 2021-22 school year has come to an end. Although the school year has ended, student learning can continue to flourish during the summer months, thanks to The South Tippah School District's Summer Reading Kits.
“Summer slide” is the tendency for students, especially those from low-income families, to lose some of the achievement gains they made during the previous school year. STSD is promoting literacy during the summer break to help prevent "summer slide." Students in grades kindergarten through third recently received Summer Reading Kits. Each kit included grade level, high-interest fiction and non-fiction texts and a journal for students to write in as they read.
Before saying goodbye to their students for the summer, teachers encouraged students to read with their families during the summer break to help prevent literacy loss. “The pandemic brought about many challenges, including learning loss in math and reading. We hope that by providing students with high quality reading materials over the summer and getting them excited about receiving new books, students will be more likely to engage in reading and other literacy-based activities,” Superintendent Tony Elliott said.
Summer Reading Kits are not the only way South Tippah School District is combating the “summer slide” that can occur during the extended break. Schools in the district are also hosting Summer Academy, a remedial bridge program that helps struggling students by providing high-dosage tutoring. The Summer Academy program will operate at four of the five schools and will target struggling students who are entering first through eighth grade. Students in the Summer Academy will be provided remediation by a certified teacher in math and reading, as well as STEM-focused enrichment activities.
The Summer Reading Kits and the Summer Academy are both funded through federal relief funds that were provided to school districts during the pandemic to address the learning loss students experienced due to school closures and mass quarantines.