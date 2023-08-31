Mississippi students earned all-time high scores in mathematics, English Language Arts (ELA), science and U.S. History on the most recent round of state tests.
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently released the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) results, revealing that the percentage of students who scored proficient or advanced — the top two levels of the MAAP — was 52.6% in mathematics, 46.7% in ELA, 59.4% in science and 71.4% in U.S. History.
The record-setting test results come one year after state test scores returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, student achievement had increased from the first administration of MAAP in 2016 through 2019. Overall student achievement declined in Mississippi and nationally during the 2020-21 school year because of pandemic-related obstacles to teaching and learning.
From the 2021-22 school year to 2022-23, mathematics scores increased by 5.3%, ELA by 4.5%, science by 3.5% and U.S. History by 2.1%.
"Mississippi students have continued to prove they can achieve at higher and higher levels," Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education, said. "I am proud of what our students have accomplished and credit teachers and school leaders statewide for maintaining high standards and dedicating themselves to helping students reach, and exceed, their goals."
Since 2020, school districts and the state have invested federal pandemic relief funds in programs and services to overcome pandemic disruptions and accelerate student learning. The additional funds enabled districts to pay for extended learning days, tutorial services and intensive interventions and other supports, MDE said.
State investments include the Mississippi Connects digital learning initiative, which provided all students with a computer device, and services including on-demand tutoring, digital curriculum subscriptions and digital learning coaches for teachers.
MAAP measures students' knowledge, skills and academic growth from elementary through high school. The scores released Thursday include third through eighth grade mathematics and English language arts (ELA), fifth through eighth science and high school end-of-course assessments in Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Each student receives a scale score and a performance level between 1 and 5 — (1 - Minimal, 2 - Basic, 3 - Pass, 4 - Proficient, or 5 - Advanced).
MAAP results make up a large portion of the A-F accountability grades schools and districts earn annually. Accountability grades for the 2022-23 school year will be released at the Mississippi State Board of Education meeting on Sept. 28.
Here’s a breakdown of local school district scores by grade:
South Tippah School District
STSD math scores
74.7% proficient in third grade vs. 54.8% statewide
72.3% proficient in fourth grade vs. 56.7% statewide
53.9% proficient in fifth grade vs. 44.3% statewide
47.7% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
61.9% proficient in seventh grade vs. 55.6% statewide
53.8% proficient in eighth grade vs. 46.1% statewide
73.8% proficient in Algebra I vs. 65.8% statewide
STSD ELA scores
68.2% proficient in third grade vs. 51.6% statewide
56.6% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 53.3% statewide
40.3% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 51.9% statewide
36.9% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
32.2% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
31.7% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 40.6% statewide
65.2% proficient in English II vs. 50.1% statewide
STSD Science scores
61.2% proficient in fifth grade vs. 64.4% statewide
52.2% proficient in eighth grade vs. 53.3% statewide
68.3%proficient in Biology vs. 60.9% statewide
STSD History scores
86.1% proficient in fifth grade vs. 71.4% statewide
North Tippah School District
NTSD math scores
41.9% proficient in third grade vs. 54.8% statewide
39.5% proficient in fourth grade vs. 56.7% statewide
45% proficient in fifth grade vs. 44.3% statewide
45.3% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
53.9% proficient in seventh grade vs. 55.6% statewide
57.2% proficient in eighth grade vs. 46.1% statewide
66.7% proficient in Algebra I vs. 65.8% statewide
NTSD ELA scores
29.6% proficient in third grade vs. 51.6% statewide
43.4% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 53.3% statewide
47.9% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 51.9% statewide
41.5% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
39.2% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
42.9% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 40.6% statewide
51% proficient in English II vs. 50.1% statewide
NTSD Science scores
56.3% proficient in fifth grade vs. 64.4% statewide
64.9% proficient in eighth grade vs. 53.3% statewide
74.2%proficient in Biology vs. 60.9% statewide
NTSD History scores
83.7% proficient in fifth grade vs. 71.4% statewide
Benton County School District
BCSD math scores
41.6% proficient in third grade vs. 54.8% statewide
54.1% proficient in fourth grade vs. 56.7% statewide
26.9% proficient in fifth grade vs. 44.3% statewide
33.3% proficient in sixth grade vs. 45.5% statewide
38.9% proficient in seventh grade vs. 55.6% statewide
31.3% proficient in eighth grade vs. 46.1% statewide
43.4% proficient in Algebra I vs. 65.8% statewide
BCSD ELA scores
38.9% proficient in third grade vs. 51.6% statewide
45.9% proficient in fourth grade ELA vs. 53.3% statewide
41.2% proficient in fifth grade ELA vs. 51.9% statewide
25% proficient in sixth grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
29.2% proficient in seventh grade ELA vs. 40.2% statewide
33.7% proficient in eighth grade ELA vs. 40.6% statewide
46.5% proficient in English II vs. 50.1% statewide
BCSD Science scores
41.2% proficient in fifth grade vs. 64.4% statewide
50.6% proficient in eighth grade vs. 53.3% statewide
62.5%proficient in Biology vs. 60.9% statewide
BCSD History scores
76.6% proficient in fifth grade vs. 71.4% statewide
Blake Alsup of the Daily Journal contributed to this report.
