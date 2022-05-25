RIPLEY • In the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2021, JC Media, owned and operated by Chris and Melinda Marsalis, sponsored a free summer concert series featuring local band favorites.
Although the couple stays busy with their two radio stations, The Shark 102.3 Classic Rock and Kudzu 104.9 Classic Country, as well as their recording studio, Sun Bear Studio, they felt that the summer concert series was a safe way during the long pandemic to bring live music to people while supporting local musicians who were struggling to find music gigs. Each band's music was played simultaneously on the Tippah County Courthouse Square and on The Shark 102.3 FM airwaves.
For the last 14 months, JC Media has chosen two songwriters to spotlight on Kudzu 104.9 who are keeping that Kudzu Classic Country music sound alive. Most of the songwriters are from Northeast Mississippi, but several have come from Tennessee or Alabama.
JC Media is changing the format slightly for the 2022 Summer of Music on Main concert series. On Friday, May 27 and every Friday in June, Kudzu 104.9 will host three songwriters in a Nashville Style Songwriter round from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy the show on FM radio or Kudzu App or, at the live show on the courthouse square in Ripley. A food truck will be available, and both Grace Eatery and Jefferson St. Tap Room, will be open and are in walking distance of the concert.
The 2022 concert series lineup features many local favorite artists. Melinda Marsalis suggested, "Bring a lawn chair and a cooler and make an evening of it!"
May 27: Jon & Brandon Hutcheson, Chelsea Rhodes
June 3: Josh Knighton, Vanessa Winter, Bob Ray
June 10: Brian Hays, Leah Rose, Roy Davis
June 17: John Spears, Jessica Horton, Chance Moore
June 24: Chance Stanley, Jodie Ross, Brian Harrison