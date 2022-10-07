THREE FORKS — Three Forks volunteer firefighters made short work of a car fire Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2, on U. S. 72 at the CR 101 intersection, they said this week.
Firefighters dispatched to the scene about 5:30 p.m. said no injuries to the vehicle’s occupants or firefighters were reported, but the SUV was destroyed.
Cause and point of origin weren’t determined. Occupants of the westbound vehicle told authorities it began smoking shortly before it caught fire.
The vehicle contained family members returning from a camping trip. Camping gear atop the vehicle as well as the vehicle contents were destroyed.
Petey Rutherford towed the wrecked vehicle. Family members picked up the stranded motorists.
There was no fuel spill, and firefighters returned to station about 6:30 p.m., they said.
—In other news from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 72 just east of CR 301 about 3 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The department was called as a safety measure, but no fire or fuel spill was reported.
The driver was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived. They turned the situation over to personnel from the Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and a Tippah County Hospital ambulance.
Firefighters returned to station about 4 a.m., they said.
