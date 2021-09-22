RIPLEY -- Tippah County Supervisors took care of the following items of business during their 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16 meeting, according to the most recently available board minutes.
The following people were present: President of the Board and Dist. 1 Supervisor Jimmy Gunn; Dist. 2 Supervisor Greg Harrell; Vice President of the Board and Dist. 3 Supervisor Mike Graves; Dist. 4 Supervisor Glen Michael; Dist. 5 Supervisor Chad Newby (by telephone); County Administrator Melinda Crum; Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, Attorney for the board; Road Manager Larry Jackson, Karl Gaillard, Tim Watson, David Hobson, Jack Griffith, Ripley Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm, Dr. Larry Downs, Josh Gunn, County Engineer Kent Geno, and Colt Chapman.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Opened the meeting to anyone who objected to the valuation of their property for ad valorem tax purposes.
--Adjourned the hearing on tax objections.
--Approved the 2021 tax rolls prepared by the Tax Assessor.
--Ordered a Notice of Tax Increase be published prior to adoption of the budget. Citizens can give their thoughts on the proposed increase at the Sept. 7 budget hearing at 10 a.m. in the supervisors’ boardroom.
--Designated the Tippah County Fairgrounds Industrial Building as an alternate courtroom for Tippah County Circuit Court, should a larger facility be needed to choose a jury.
--Renewed the county’s Emergency Shelter Disaster Plan. The plan outlines certain facilities that can be used by the county for a shelter in event of a natural disaster or other emergency.
--Set resolution goals for MBE (Minority Business Enterprises) / WBE (Women Business Enterprises) participation. The Mississippi Development Authority requires the county establish the goals for MBE/WBE participation during implementation of a Community Development Block Grant. The goals were set at 10 percent MBE participation and 5 percent for WBE participation.
--Accepted and approved County Purchasing Agent Stacy Hill’s monthly report concerning the County Lowe’s Charge Account. The county paid nothing on the account.
--Accepted and approved County Purchasing Agent Stacy Hill’s monthly report concerning the County Visa Charge Account. The county paid $317.79 on the account.
--Approved a travel request from a department, which was not identified.
--Took a reseal bid from WG Construction of $1,808,089.37 under advisement. It was the only bid received.
--Approved the claims docket
--Purchased a $150 sponsorship for the Walnut Firehouse 5K Run.
--Approved the Road Manager’s report.
--Approved a series of budget amendments.
--Voted to renew its group health, dental and life insurance policies including the gap plan based on updated rates on file with the clerk of the board.
--Approved a resolution declaring April 2021 as Fair Housing Month.
--Approved new rates with Delta Software.
--Agreed to advertise for purchase of a new truck for the Road Department.
--Approved a pay request submitted to the Tippah County Foundation Hospital LLC to construct the Tippah County Hospital.
--Approved the Aug. 2 minutes.
--Recessed until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.