At their Wednesday meeting, the Tippah County Board of Supervisors reviewed a new policy for accepting used tires for disposal.
Mississippi law requires counties to develop a local waste tire collection program for the deposit of waste tires from private citizens and other small quantity generators such as farms, small businesses and salvage yards. However, County officials said that the program would not cover the disposal of tires for retailers who sell new and used tires who generate more than 10 waste tires per week. They noted that Guidelines from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality do not allow Counties to receive tires from businesses that sell new and used tires because those dealers collect a disposal fee and the retailer is responsible for disposing of the tires. Any business that generates more than 10 waste tires per week must handle their own disposal and may not deposit any tires with the county.
To comply with the new policy, private citizens and small businesses that generate less than 10 waste tires per week may dispose of the tires at the Tippah County Maintenance Shop on Hwy 4 west of Ripley. Individuals may dispose of up to 25 tires per year while farms, mechanic shops and other eligible small businesses may dispose of up to 10 tires per week.
The facility will begin accepting tires on October 4 and will remain open on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The tires will be collected by a county employee who will register the tires as they are collected. Anyone disposing of tires at the facility outside those hours and without registering will be subject to criminal charges.
Officials said that Tippah County had previously received grant funds from the State of Mississippi to pay for the disposal of old tires. However, those funds have been drastically reduced and the cost of disposal has increased.