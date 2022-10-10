RIPLEY — Tippah County supervisors took care of the following items of business during their 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 meeting, according to board minutes.
The Tippah County Chancery Clerk directed that the roll of county officials be called and the following persons were present: President of the Board and First District Supervisor, Jimmy Gunn; Second District Supervisor Greg Harrell; Vice-President of the Board and Third District Supervisor Mike Graves; Fourth District Supervisor Glen Michael; Fifth District Supervisor Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum; Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, attorney for the Board; Sheriff Karl Gaillard; Tax Assessor/Collector Joe Akins, Tim Watson, Deputy Josh Bateman, David Hobson and Fire Coordinator Randy Stewart.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
—Approved and adopted the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The budget —containing a breakdown of revenues and expenses — was to be published one time on or before Sept. 30 in the Southern Sentinel.
—Granted final approval of an ad valorem tax exemption to Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. The exemption does not covers state and school district ad valorem taxes.
The exemption is for 10 years, beginning Dec. 31, 2021, on the property described in the application for $1,551,396.
—Granted final approval of an ad valorem tax exemption to Ecowater Systems, LLC. The exemption does not covers state and school district ad valorem taxes.
The exemption is for 10 years, beginning Dec. 31, 2021, on the property described in the application for $2,003,715.
—Purchased a $250 advertisement for the Pine Grove Bull Bash.
—Accepted and approved the annual EMA performance grant.
—Purchased specialized surgical equipment from Olympus America, Inc., for the Tippah County Hospital. The county received a quote for the equipment, and also funding from the Mississippi Legislature to buy the equipment. The specialized equipment is only available from a single source; therefore competitive bidding is not possible, supervisors said.
—Contracted with Alberson’s Roofing to repair the roof of a building located at 260 North Main Street.The only other bid received was for $9,500 from Commercial Roofing LLC.
—Approved the following travel requests: Bobby Storey to the Mississippi Fire Investigators fall seminar Oct. 5-7 in Jackson; Joe Akins to the MACA fall conference Nov. 13-16 in Cleveland; Randy Stewart to the State Fire Coordinator’s meeting Oct. 10-11 in Jackson.
—Heard the following report from the county’s road crews. Work accomplished last month:
Crew one has been patching potholes, grading when the weather allows and hauling gravel various places. The crew has been laying pipe and cutting back the ROW when needed.
Crew two has been hauling gravel and clearing back the ROW. They have installed some pipe in various places. Nick has bladed roads when the weather would allow. This crew has been digging out soft spots and backfilling with stone and fabric.
Crew three has been patching and leveling with cold mix. Grading and hauling gravel are ongoing, and pipe is being laid as needed in various places. This crew has been grading and shooting DBST on CR 827 A 841 842 and RESEAL on CR 422 827.
Crew four has been grading roads, hauling gravel, patching potholes and laying pipe in various places. They have been grading shoulders for state aid reseal. This crew has been grading and shooting DBST on CR 623 641 736 and RESEAL on CR 605 609 621 623 649 732 733.
Crew five has been grading and hauling gravel, patching potholes, cleaning out pipe and ditches and grading washouts. Clearing ROW for better sight.
Work planned for next month: The crews will continue working on patching potholes and hauling gravel until the weather gets better.
The contractor has started the leveling work for the state aid reseal.
—Recessed until 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
