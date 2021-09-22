Tippah County Supervisors updated the county’s Covid-19 policy during their Friday, Aug. 20 meeting, according to the most recently available board minutes.
The following people were present: President of the Board and Dist. 1 Supervisor Jimmy Gunn; Dist. 2 Supervisor Greg Harrell; Vice President of the Board and Dist. 3 Supervisor Mike Graves; Dist. 4 Supervisor Glen Michael; Dist. 5 Supervisor Chad Newby; County Administrator Melinda Crum; Mike Long, Clerk for the Board; B. Sean Akins, Attorney for the board; and Road Manager Larry Jackson.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Updated the county’s Covid policy, which allows county employees up to 80 hours of leave for conditions related to Covid-19.
The new policy allows employees to take up to 160 hours of paid leave for conditions related to Covid-19 or by virtue of mandatory quarantine.
The policy was amended so employees could take leave rather than risk infection.
Supervisors said many county employees have already used their leave due to having the disease or due to a required quarantine. Even after receiving vaccinations, some employees are being required to quarantine again or getting sick due to the Delta variant of Covid-19.
--Set a public hearing Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. at the boardroom of the Tippah County Chancery Building to consider a request to correct the Official County Road Map and Road Registry to reflect that Tippah County Road No. 491 extends to the property of L. D. and Jerry Cox.
Currently there is a discrepancy between the official road map and the road registry such that the map extends further than the distance identified in the road registry.
Supervisors will consider the public comment at the meeting before taking any action to correct the map or registry, they said.
--Said the county maintains an Automated Records Management System software plan, and the plan should be updated to provide unlimited data storage.
With that in mind, the board agreed to purchase a SaaS automated record management system from End2End Public Safety at a cost of $16,500.
--Approved an agreement for a U. S. Department of Transportation federal grant to the Johnson-McGill Airport, which is jointly owned and operated by the county and City of Ripley.