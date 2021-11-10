PINE GROVE -- Pine Grove is now adding to its campus two restrooms -- one for men and one for women -- that will service grades 7-12, Superintendent Tony Elliott said this week.
The project also includes a storage room and two meeting rooms.
A problem has developed getting the metal trusses the project requires, though, and that’s slowed work on the job, the superintendent said.
The work began in September, and was originally scheduled to be done by Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, according to the job contract.
That timetable has now been backed up, and the superintendent hopes the project can be completed by the end of the school year in June, 2022.
“We can’t go by contract dates any longer because the trusses are so hard to come by. We’ve been waiting for a month for them to come in. In a lot of ways, our delivery problems have put us in same situation as the rest of the country,” he said.
He said planners had originally intended to use lumber instead of the metal trusses.
“At that time the cost of lumber was going through the roof. It looked then like the most cost-effective way to do the project was using the metal trusses, and now we’re having problems getting them,” the superintendent said.
The Covid-19 pandemic hammered the American steel industry last spring, forcing manufacturers to shut down production as they struggled to survive the imploding economy. But as the recovery got underway, mills were slow to resume production, and that created a massive steel shortage.
Steel production facilities were shut down in response to the pandemic from mid- to late-2020 and beyond. Steel imports were also impacted by shutdowns, tariffs, and trade wars, according to published reports.
The Pine Grove project’s slowdown touches every student at the school, what the superintendent said.
“The placement of these restrooms is vital to the growing population of Pine Grove School. Currently Pine Grove has 660 students, with these additional restrooms intended to serve grades 7-12,” Elliott said.
Under the same roof as the new restrooms Pine Grove is adding a storage/janitors room and two “one to one” meeting rooms.
“This additional space will allow our interventionist and tutors to work with students without having to occupy an entire classroom which could otherwise be used for large group instruction.
“All of this will add an additional 1,240 square feet under the current Junior High-High School roof line. That will help with social distancing for our students, faculty, and staff,” the superintendent said.
This addition is being funded by about $450,000 in the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. No matching funds are required.
“I would like to thank the South Tippah School Board and the Administrative team at the district office for working diligently to expend these funds in a way that will allow for continued growth in our local communities,” the superintendent said.
The last major construction work at the school was about four years ago, when the school added two classrooms “because we were busting at the seams,” Elliott recalled.