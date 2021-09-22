RIPLEY --A Holly Springs man swerved off probation and into an arrest on drug charges Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, in Ripley, Tippah deputies said this week. Tracy Chavor Alexander, 48, of Holly Springs, is charged with possession of meth with intent, careless driving, failure to comply with a law enforcement officer.
Deputy Johnny Cole related what happened. Cole was in his cruiser about 2:30 p.m., several cars behind a southbound car, when he saw it swerve several times into and out of the turning lane.
Cole put on his blue lights. “I thought I’d pull him over and make sure he was all right.”
Instead of obeying, “He took a right into the Wal-Mart parking lot, stopped his car and jumped out. I hollered at him to stop, but he kept running and ran into the store. “I took off after him. We got into the store, and he ducked behind a clothing rack. Several people pointed him out to me. I grabbed him, an off-duty deputy jumped in to help, and we took him to the ground and detained him,” Cole said.
The suspect’s car was towed to the Sheriff’s Department. There, deputies discovered what had caused the man to run. “We found a quantity of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a bag of cash, some empty bags, and some scales,” Cole said. Alexander is being held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections, since he was on probation when he was arrested.