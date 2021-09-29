RIPLEY - Animal Clinic of Tippah County is selling t-shirts to benefit Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue (YRAR) in Benton County.
In 2020, 379 dogs and cats were rescued with the help of YRAR. Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue is run by Sheila and Jerry Clifton, both retired Benton County School District personnel. The couple has dedicated their retirement to rescuing animals in Tippah, Benton, and Marshall County.
Tippah County does not have a low-cost spay and neuter facility, nor does it have an animal shelter. YRAR addresses these issues by transporting homeless pets to a low-cost clinic in Tupelo to be spayed, neutered, and given veterinary care. Their goal is to raise enough funds for a large, air-conditioned van to transport animals awaiting adoption. The t-shirt sales will help them to work toward their goal.
Fundraiser t-shirts come in short sleeve (Bella Canvas brand) or long sleeve (Comfort Colors brand). Short sleeve shirts come in extra small-4XL and are $20/each. Long sleeve pocket shirts come in size small- 3xl and are $28/each. The only colors are the navy (“midnight”) shown in the photos due to supply issues.
T-shirts will be available around October 7 and will be sold first come, first served. Please check with the clinic to see if the shipment has arrived. Shipping is available. Payment may be made at the clinic or via PayPal. Please contact the clinic through their Facebook page to reserve your shirt or call (662) 837-7400. The clinic is located 9950 Hwy 15 S Ripley, MS 38663, and is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Proceeds of the t-shirt fundraiser will benefit Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue. “This time of year is lean on cash for rescues, so we wanted to do something to help, and we picked YRAR because they have been instrumental in helping us find homes for dogs abandoned at the clinic or helping with animals that owners relinquished due to finances,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Smith, Veterinarian and owner of Animal Clinic of Tippah County.
YRAR also needs volunteers to transport for animals in Hickory Flat to receive low-cost spay and neuter services in Tupelo, as well as pet “foster parents” to care for animals until they are adopted.
When asked how to eradicate this epidemic, Sheila Clifton emphasized, “We can’t rescue our way out of this. Spay and neuter is the answer.”
Donations, as well as inquiries about volunteer opportunities, may be made to YRAR by contacting Sheila Clifton through the Yellow Rabbit Animal Rescue Facebook page.