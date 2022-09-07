rip-2022-09-07-news-tallahatchie-1

Rep. Sam Creekmore presented House Bill 1323 to the House of Representatives recently while Speaker of the House Philip Gunn looked on.

NEW ALBANY/RIPLEY — Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed into law House Bill 1323 creating the Tallahatchie River Authority, which has the goal of improving and developing a broad range of economic development in eight north Mississippi counties crossed by the Tallahatchie and Little Tallahatchie rivers, which include Tippah and Union counties.

