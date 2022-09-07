NEW ALBANY/RIPLEY — Gov. Tate Reeves recently signed into law House Bill 1323 creating the Tallahatchie River Authority, which has the goal of improving and developing a broad range of economic development in eight north Mississippi counties crossed by the Tallahatchie and Little Tallahatchie rivers, which include Tippah and Union counties.
Gov. Reeves signed the bill into law Thursday, April 16. It took effect July 1.
In this area, efforts to bring the TRA to pass were spearheaded by Dist. 4 State Rep. Jody Steverson of Ripley, and Dist. 14 State Rep. Sam Creekmore of New Albany. Creekmore wrote the bill, and Steverson co-sponsored it.
Asked how the TRA would benefit their respective counties, both men, the Union County appointee to the Authority board, and the Tippah supervisors board attorney replied as follows:
--Rep. Creekmore: “The number one thing the TRA can do is help develop tourism and economic development. The best way to do that is to have the TRA speaking as one unified voice for those things. As of today, four of the eight counties have indicated they’ll participate, and I hope the other four join in. Tallahatchie, Union Tippah and Lafayette are the four counties which have and/or are actively appointing their representative to the TRA.
“Locally, I hope the Authority can help us come up with the funds for a weir dam on the river in New Albany. The dam could raise the water level about three feet, which would allow for year-round kayaking and canoeing right through the heart of New Albany.”
Creekmore said a weir or low head dam is a barrier across the width of a river that alters the flow characteristics of water and usually results in a change in the height of the river level. Weirs are also used to control the flow of water for outlets of lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. There are many weir designs, but commonly water flows freely over the top of the weir crest before cascading down to a lower level.
“When we introduced this bill in the state legislature, I was dumbfounded at the response: It drew worldwide press. Perhaps it’s because the river encompasses everyone from Bobbie Gentry to Emmitt Till to William Faulkner. The stories of all those people, and many more, have helped make the river well-known across the country and around the world.
“In short, the TRA is a real chance to draw more people to New Albany, the other communities on the river, and the state of Mississippi.”
--The board’s Union County representative, New Albany Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud, said this week: “The TRA board hasn’t met yet to formulate plans, and we’ll be going in 15 different directions for awhile.
“I think the main thing we’re going to concentrate on is the water source running right through our communities, and how to incorporate it into tourist development, along with watershed, flooding, and many other issues.
“The development of those resources can be a huge economic boost to our community.
“The trend now is to outdoor recreation, which is what the next generation wants. They’re choosing communities where there are activities outside the building, so New Albany is fortunate that the Tallahatchie River runs right through it.”
--Said Rep. Steverson: “I was incredibly proud to co-sponsor House Bill 1323 during the legislative session earlier this year which creates the Tallahatchie River Authority.”
He said he believes it is the first — or one of the first — programs of its kind in the nation.
“I believe the major long term benefits of the Authority will be business development and tourism aspects.
"When we came together to talk about creating this Authority, that’s what we all wanted to do.”
He said it would likely take at least a year “for all the appointees to come together, start working with federal, state, and local officials, and get the ball rolling.”
--Tippah supervisors had not appointed a TRA board representative as of last Thursday, Sept. 1, but plan to do so at their Tuesday Sept. 6 meeting, County Administrator Melinda Crum said.
--Said Tippah County Board Attorney Sean Akins: “The Tallahatchie River is a waterway that has had very little exposure. Our hope is that the Tallahatchie River Authority will create a way to obtain some funding the county can use for recreational development and tourism development to improve the lives of our citizens.”
The eight northern counties involved are Lafayette, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tippah and Union.
The bill also authorizes each county to contribute funds to the Authority.
Under the law, “Board members shall be appointed by the appointing authorities within sixty (60) days after passage of this act. Board members shall serve without pay except for their actual traveling expenses and other necessary expenses incurred in the performance of their official duties, to be reimbursed as in the case of state employees under the provisions of general law from such funds as may be available to the authority.”
The members “shall organize at Charleston, Mississippi, set a regular time and place for the meetings of the Authority, and secure offices and all necessary equipment therefor.
A full-time executive director may be appointed by the board. The director shall be full-time and shall serve at the pleasure of the board. The director’s salary may be paid out of such funds as may be available to the authority or from any source, according to the legislation.
According to the legislation, The Tallahatchie River Authority "is authorized and empowered to contract with and to be contracted with by the Tennessee Valley Authority and any other agency or agencies of the federal government or of any state or subdivision thereof which may be of assistance in carrying out the purposes set forth herein, and to do any and all other things necessary or desirable in effectuating a plan for the comprehensive development of the resources of the authority's geographic region, including, but not limited to, such subjects as agriculture, tourism, economic development, forestry, drainage and flood control, land reclamation, electric power utilization, irrigation, water conservation, recreation, public health and education, said program of development to be carried on in cooperation with the appropriate local, state and federal agencies. All agencies of the State of Mississippi are hereby authorized, empowered, and directed to extend their cooperation and assistance to the said Tallahatchie River Authority in the formulation and implementation of the said program of development.
Each of the counties in which the Tallahatchie River Authority is located is authorized and empowered to contribute any amount or amounts which the board of supervisors thereof shall deem advisable, acting in their sole discretion, to be paid from the general county fund of the respective counties,” the legislation indicates.
