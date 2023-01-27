TARGET (Tippah and Ripley Growing Excellent Together) would like to recognize, reward, and support Tippah County school teachers.
Six outstanding teachers (three from the South Tippah School District and three from the North Tippah School District) will be presented with a Teacher of Distinction Award. These awards will be in the amount of $1,000 for the winner in each district, with the second and third place runner-up in each district receiving $500 and $250, respectively.
A nomination form may be completed by a student, parent, teacher, administrator, any school district employee or community citizen, not related by blood or marriage, based on their observation and assessment of the nominee.
A local screening committee will provide an initial screening of all applications. An external selection committee will choose the award winners from information provided from that pool of teachers. Awards will be presented in either April or May.
Nomination forms may be picked up at The Peoples Bank (Ripley Main Branch, Walnut Branch, and Blue Mountain Branch) and Tippah County Development Foundation at 201 Union Street in Ripley. Forms must be returned to Tippah County Development Foundation no later than Friday, Feb. 24.
