RIPLEY • The Tippah and Ripley Growing Excellent Together (TARGET) foundation honored local teachers for their excellence in the field of education on Thursday, Nov. 10.
TARGET selects six teachers in Tippah County, three from North Tippah School District and three from South Tippah School District as their teachers of distinction. The teachers honored at the luncheon at Grace Space in Ripley were from the 2019-20 school year as the awards were unable to be presented due to the COVID pandemic.
The finalists for the awards received prizes for their hard work. First place took home $1,000, second got $500 and third was awarded $250.
South Tippah’s three teachers of distinction were Ripley Middle School’s Ben Knight, Ripley High School’s Cindy Ralph and Ripley High School’s Joe Husucker. The three placed first, second and third, respectively.
“We have a great group of teachers,” South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott said. “They have worked hard and had major impacts on our students.”
Ralph still holds the same position as 11th grade U.S. history teacher at Ripley High School. Knight and Hunsucker have moved on to other positions since the 2019-20 school year, with Knight moving over to teach in Alcorn County and Hunsucker as the Ripley Middle School assistant principal.
“I want to thank TARGET and the men and women that show gratitude towards our teachers,” Elliott said. “It's very important to honor them.”
North Tippah’s three teachers were Shannon Priest, Anna Rogers and Pamela Montanaro, who placed first, second and third, respectively.
"They are tremendous teachers for North Tippah," North Tippah Superintendent Scott Smith said. "We appreciate TARGET for supporting our teachers in North and South Tippah."
Two of North Tippah's honorees, Montanaro and Rogers, are still teaching in the North Tippah school system. Priest, however, now works at Lafayette Upper Elementary teaching sixth-grade math. She is also working on her doctorate at Ole Miss.
TARGET will continue to honor Tippah County teachers with teachers of distinction awards. The next honorees will be for the 2020-21 school year.
