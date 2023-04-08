RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Monday, April 3 at the Chancery Building for its first meeting of the month.
Those in attendance included Supervisors Jimmy Gunn, Glen Michael, Mike Graves, Chad Newby, Greg Harrell, board attorney Sean Akins, Chancery Clerk Mike Long, administrator Melinda Crum, tax assessor Joe Akins, Jack Griffith, Cook Coggins engineer Josh Gunn, Ripley Main Street director Elizabeth Behm, Jennifer Shackelford, Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard and Tim Watson.
All votes by the board were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
-- The board opened the meeting by hearing public appearances by Jennifer Shackelford, Jack Griffith and Elizabeth Behm.
-- Shackelford spoke with the board to receive approval to hire an employee at the youth court. Subsequently approved by the board.
-- Griffith spoke with the board regarding April Fair Housing Month.
-- Behm provided the board with updates regarding Ripley Main Street, which included notifying the board about the grants Main Street recently received and clean-up efforts around Ripley.
-- Approved Walmart finance report for $43.42.
-- Approved RCTV annual ad for $250 per month for 12 months.
-- Approved travel for county employees.
-- Approved inventory deletions such as a cell phone, three Crown Vics, a dump truck and a side-by-side.
-- Approved finances regarding recently approved garbage truck acquisition. The county will pay an $88,000 down payment and finance the remaining $92,000 for the garbage truck.
-- Discussed fuel surcharge notice to send to bidders.
-- Approved third-quarter budget appropriations for the tax collector's office.
-- Approved third-quarter budget appropriations for the Sheriff's Department.
-- Approved county budget amendments.
-- Discussed ARPA funds and museum.
-- Approved the addition of County Road 579 in Tippah County.
-- Approved payroll, claims docket and minutes from the previous meeting.
