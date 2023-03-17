RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, March. 15 at the Chancery Building for its second meeting of the month.
TC Supervisors approve purchase of new garbage truck
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR County. In Mississippi, DeSoto, Marshall, Benton MS, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate and Prentiss Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Lee AR County. In Mississippi, DeSoto, Marshall, Benton MS, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tunica, Tate and Prentiss Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Ripley
44°F
Cloudy
47°F / 42°F
1 PM
45°F
2 PM
47°F
3 PM
50°F
4 PM
52°F
5 PM
52°F
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
© Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.