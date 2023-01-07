RIPLEY • The Tippah County Board of Supervisors met for its first meeting of the year on Jan. 3. Board members Chad Newby, Glen Michael, Greg Harrell, Mike Graves, chancery clerk Mike Long and administrator Melinda Crum were in attendance. Jimmy Gunn was absent from the meeting.
All votes were unanimous unless noted otherwise.
The board:
- Approved the rehiring of county employees and reappointment of appointed positions board attorney, county administrator, comptroller/bookkeeper, county engineer, county road manager, fire coordinator, purchase clerk, receiving clerk and inventory clerk
- Approved amendment to Farrow Ward Ford's property taxes due to an error
- Approved $150 purchase of a full-page Ripley High School baseball ad
- Approved $100 purchase of a Walnut High School baseball ad/sponsorship
- Approved Walmart report for $179.42
- Approved Walnut Industrial Park project extension
- Approved pipe order for two county roads
- No action was taken on the closing of CR 814
- Approved second-quarter budget appropriations for the tax assessor/collector
- Approved second-quarter budget appropriations for the Sheriff's Department
- Approved and signed statement of loss on CR 422 bridge accident and chancery water line flooding
- No action taken on MOA with the City of Ripley on the old clinic building
- Approved awarding ERBR-LSPB 70(28) to M&N Excavators for $921,114.52
- Approved cancellation of ERBR-LSBP 70(28) with state aid
- Approved payroll
- Approved claims docket
- Approved previous meeting minutes
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.