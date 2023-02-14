Tippah County School District career coaches meeting with Tippah County Development Foundation on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Ripley. Pictured from left to right: Beth Benson, Carol Ormon, Karen Walden, Deana Reno, Austin Hamilton, Chris Lewellen, Vaunt Martin, Joyce Graddy, Bruce Alt and Suzy Bowman.
RIPLEY • Tippah County Development Foundation and Tippah County school’s career coaches met recently to discuss how the two entities can work together to be more efficient for students in Tippah County.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, TCDF director Chris Lewellen met with Joyce Graddy, North and South Tippah School District Superintendents, the five Tippah County career coaches and two representatives from Accelerate Mississippi. The purpose of the meeting, according to Lewellen, was to let the coaches know Lewellen wants to be an additional resource for them.
“I will be a conduit for the guidance counselors and career coaches between them and business and industry,” Lewellen said. “The good thing is career coaches aren’t actually employed by the school. They’re employed by a state-funded agency called Accelerate Mississippi. They can go outside the building and create their own relationships with local people.”
Tippah County’s career coaches have not been in place for a full school year yet, only coming into their positions in October. Lewellen hopes the implementation of the career coaches in Tippah County will make an immediate impact on young people who need assistance with their future.
“I think this has just helped us regain focus,” Lewellen said. “Having conversations with kids at the right time, getting to know the kids, who they are, what their gifts are and what they’re interested in. That way when they become seniors it’s not guesswork.”
Although many kids may know exactly what they want to do after high school, whether immediately joining the workforce, going to college or going to trade school, many others have no clue what’s to come in their futures. Career coaches are trying to bridge that gap and help those students who may be indecisive, or haven’t thought about what the next step is for them.
“The career coach is going to capture those kids to make sure they fit into the right avenue,” Lewellen said. “There’s a place for every single one of them, we just have to channel them in the right direction.”
The career coach legislation was originally only scheduled to be funded for one year.
According to Lewellen, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn told him they were in favor of extending career coach funding.
“I’m confident that it's something that will be funded for the long term,” Lewellen said. "You can't do something this big and important on a trial basis. There has to be commitment."
