Tippah County School District career coaches meeting with Tippah County Development Foundation on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Ripley. Pictured from left to right: Beth Benson, Carol Ormon, Karen Walden, Deana Reno, Austin Hamilton, Chris Lewellen, Vaunt Martin, Joyce Graddy, Bruce Alt and Suzy Bowman.

RIPLEY • Tippah County Development Foundation and Tippah County school’s career coaches met recently to discuss how the two entities can work together to be more efficient for students in Tippah County.

justin.dial@journalinc.com

