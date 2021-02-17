RIPLEY • For the past year, Covid-19 has limited the number of patients that could be seen at the Tippah County Hospital’s rural health clinic located in the hospital lobby, according to Hospital Administrator Dr. Patrick Chapman.
“Covid-19 limited the number of rooms available, the turnover clean-time rate, and the machines necessary to test for the virus. The results were that many acute walk-ins had to be turned away during 2020,” said Chapman.
To help alleviate this problem, the hospital has hired Tippah County native Bradley Hatcher, FNP-C. Hatcher started his career in the lab at Tippah County Hospital and obtained his MSN as a Nurse Practitioner at Tennessee Tech.
Monday, Feb. 15, was Hatcher’s first day at the hospital. He will see all sick walk-ins and appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additionally, Hatcher will serve as a part-time hospitalist. Later this year, the hospital plans to launch a new wound-care clinic. Because he has extensive training in wound care, Hatcher will assist with the new program.